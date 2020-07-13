Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Fleeing or eluding law enforcement - Henrietta L. Naylor, born in 1995, 3502 Belemede Drive, Gulfport.
• Felon carrying concealed weapon - Jeremiah I. Mitchell, born in 1993, 5231 Davidson Road, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, 3911 Broken Horn Court, Douglasville, Ga.
• Shoplifting - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, 5753 Hwy. 45S, Lauderdale.
• Disturbance of a family - John W. Sanders, born in 1980, 911 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Shirley A. Cooper, born in 1946, 4690 Zero Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Joannie Cooper, born in 1980, 4690 Zero Road, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Don Allen, born in 1977, 1114 27th Ave., Meridian. Allen is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI - Gary King, born in 1995, 218 Old DeKalb Scooby Road, DeKalb.
• Shoplifting - Billie J. Emerson, born in 1973, 419 Jeffery Acres Road, Meridian. Emerson is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI/other - Antonia Owens, born in 1994, 2922 St Paul St., Meridian. Owens is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Shane C. Moulds, born in 1981, 2376 CR 420, Quitman.
• DUI/other - Brenisha L. Jackson, born in 1993, 5866 Seth Cobb Road, Lauderdale. Jackson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Domestic violence - Derrick Harold, born in 1993, 2323 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.
• Abuse of E-911 - John A. Hopkins, born in 1960, 1420 16th Ave., Meridian.
• Giving false information - John K. Stewart, born in 1987, 227 C St., Merdian. Stewart is also charged with false pretense.
• Disorderly conduct - Domanetrus Camper, born in 2000, 2012 22nd Ave. Camper is also charged with public profanity, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana.
• Shoplifting - Franki L. Payne, born in 1978, 5196A Zero Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jamie D. Morgan, born in 1983, 5198 Zero Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 45N, 3:15 a.m.
• 200 block of 49th Ave., 8 p.m.
• 200 block of 49th Ave., 12:43 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2300 block of Poplar Springs Drive, 12:11 p.m.
• 2200 block of South Frontage Road, 2:59 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3400 block of 69th Ave., 4:01 p.m.
• 200 block of 23rd St., 4:50 p.m.
Shootings
• 600 block of 25th Ave., 11:05 p.m.
• 2500 block of 28th Ave., 11:41 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Darell D. Barrett, 20, 647 Sistrunk Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Clarence Jermetrius Clay, 20, 3912 40th St., Meridian. Clay is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear - Eddie James Davis, 30, 2156 Knox Road, Cuba, Ala.
• DUI/first offense - Lanae Shanta Eades, 27, 2821 19th St., Meridian. Eades is also charged with expired tag.
• DUI/third offense - Carlton Earl Edwards, 37, 521 34th Ave., Meridian. Edwards is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, felon in possession of a firearm.
• DUI/second offense - Ronnie Dale Ford, 47, 3305 E Causeyville Whynot Road, Meridian. Ford is also charged with improper lane usage, expired tag.
• DUI/first offense - Delores Ann Kelly, 53, 8059 C Lauderdale, Toomsuba.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Shane Collins Molds, 38, 2376 CR 420, Quitman.
• Failure to pay - Shaikevia Briana Rush, 27, 1714 Keith Jones Road, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Jessica Kate Thomas, 28, 3061 Rivers Road, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Tiana Monet Williams, 25, 919 Donald Ave., Philadelphia.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Burglary
• TM Jones Road, Meridian.
• Meehan Savoy Road, Enterprise.
Theft
• Shelby Gressett Road, Meridian.
Road block
• Hwy. 496 and Old Wire Road, Meridian.
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 11/80 near Kewanee Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 39N near 33rd St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 11S near Arundel Road, Meridian.
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Road at Butts Road, Meridian.
• Interstate 20 near 29th Ave., Meridian.
Accident
• Arundel Road near Lewis Road, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Interstate 20 E at 22nd Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Outside fire, North Frontage Road.
• Emergency medical service call, Tanner Circle.
• False alarm, Davis St.
• False alarm, Tanner Circle.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 30th Place.
• Vehicle fire, 24th St.
• Smoke/odor removal, 42nd Ave.
• Medical assist, 29th St.
• Outside fire, Grand Ave.
• Animal problem, South Frontage Road.
• Smoke/odor removal, B St.
• Smoke/odor removal, 28th Ave.
• False alarm, 46th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Faith Baptist Church (Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident, E Prisock Drive (Toomsuba).
• Accident with injuries, Arundel Road (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
