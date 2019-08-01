Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:

• Counterfeit instrument/forgery/uttering - Reginald J. Walton, born in 1980, 3402 30th Ave., Meridian. Walton is also charged with shoplifting.

• Simple assault on a minor - Erica Odoms, born in 1978, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:

Commercial burglary

• 1300 block of 14th St. at 8:30 a.m.

• 1900 block of Hwy. 39N at 11:57 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 4700 block of 11th St. at 4:41 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 700 block of 63rd Ave. at 9:11 a.m.

Shootings

• 3400 block of 69th Ave. at 1:13 p.m.

• 2200 block of 34th Ave. at 9:35 p.m.

• 3000 block of Davis St. at 11:04 p.m.

• 4300 block of 30th St. at 5:26 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.

• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Reginald James Amerson Sr., 48, 2210 26th Ave., Meridian. Amerson Sr. is also charged with suspended driver’s license, domestic violence/felony/two counts.

• Suspended driver’s license - Cathy Easly, 61, 1609 Zion Hampton Road, Meridian. Easly is also charged with disregard of traffic device.

• Robbery/armed/two counts - Jordan Dashawn Smith, 27, 9217 Cook Road, Meridian. Smith is also charged with kidnapping.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - Terrence Leshawn Smith, 41, 2148 Knox Road, Meridian.

• Uttering forgery - Reginald Jay Walton, 38, 3402 35th Ave., Meridian.

• Compulsory School Attendance - Monanesa Williams, 31, 329 44th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:

Disturbance

• Old Hwy. 80, Meridian.

Burglary

• Hwy. 145, Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• Hwy. 145-Skyland Drive, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:

• Flammable liquid spill, Dale Drive.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:

• Fire alarm, Hickory Grove Road (Sam Dale, Lauderdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

