Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.

• No driver’s license - Robert Anderson, 26, PO Box 43, Pickens.

• Possession of stolen firearm - James Michael Boyd, 36, 1733 45th Ave. D, Meridian. Boyd is also charged with possession of weapon by convicted felon.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Kendall Wayne Broussard, 2120 Iowa Ave., Kenner, La.

• Receiving stolen property - Terry Lee Frady, 50, 4432 19th St., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Zachary William George, 30, Broadmoor Drive, 239, Toomsuba.

• No driver’s license - Jarvis Jermaine Hampton Jr., 23, 2419 32nd Ave., Meridian. Hampton Jr. is also charged with disregard of traffic device.

• Probation violation/parole - Tara K. Lewis, 42, 2974 Wilson Road, Bailey.

• No driver’s license - Marrisa Yannett Mitchell, 35, 1318 19th St., Meridian. Mitchell is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.

• Contempt/child support - Joseph Cardele Smith, 30, 616 65th Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault on a police officer - Latravis Smith, 30, EMCF, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Erik Tacoma Turner, 37, 3409 55th Place, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:

Suspicious vehicle

• Valley Road, Meridian.

Burglary

• Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N.

• Smoke/odor removal, 23rd Ave.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 28 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you