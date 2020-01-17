Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• No driver’s license - Robert Anderson, 26, PO Box 43, Pickens.
• Possession of stolen firearm - James Michael Boyd, 36, 1733 45th Ave. D, Meridian. Boyd is also charged with possession of weapon by convicted felon.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Kendall Wayne Broussard, 2120 Iowa Ave., Kenner, La.
• Receiving stolen property - Terry Lee Frady, 50, 4432 19th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Zachary William George, 30, Broadmoor Drive, 239, Toomsuba.
• No driver’s license - Jarvis Jermaine Hampton Jr., 23, 2419 32nd Ave., Meridian. Hampton Jr. is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Probation violation/parole - Tara K. Lewis, 42, 2974 Wilson Road, Bailey.
• No driver’s license - Marrisa Yannett Mitchell, 35, 1318 19th St., Meridian. Mitchell is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Contempt/child support - Joseph Cardele Smith, 30, 616 65th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault on a police officer - Latravis Smith, 30, EMCF, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Erik Tacoma Turner, 37, 3409 55th Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Suspicious vehicle
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N.
• Smoke/odor removal, 23rd Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 28 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
