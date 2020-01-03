Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Felon carrying a concealed weapon - Henry J. Pruitt, born in 1993, 619 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jeffery McKinnis, born in 1967, 73 CR 2671, Shubuta.
• Willful trespassing - Brad Dean, born in 1990, 2101 41st Ave., Meridian. Dean is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• DUI/second offense/other - Henry J. Pruitt, born in 1993, 619 33rd Ave., Meridian. Pruitt is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/first offense/other - Keitric L. Randle, born in 1999, 1801 24th St. Apt. F2, Meridian. Randle is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Domestic violence - James Measell, born in 1988, 5111 Druid Lane, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Dralyn Q. Terrell, born in 2000, 3500 Hwy. 39N Apt. 40, Meridian. Terrell is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Giving false information - Colton M. Eakes, born in 1992, 11081 Road 468, Philadelphia.
• Possession of controlled substance - Joseph E. Durham, born in 1987, 5309 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense/other - Mario D. Cole, born in 1986, 3117 Savell Drive, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Rashawn Penry, born in 1993, 3515 35th St., Meridian. Penry is also charged with resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Auto burglary
• 2200 block of South Frontage Road at 2:31 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• No driver’s license - Cateria Billups, 19, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Trespassing/willful - Joseph Eric Durham, 32, 5309 Mini-Farm Road, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Richard Lewis Jr., 39, 2301 35th Ave., Meridian. Lewis Jr. is also charged with failure to signal, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Shaina Louellen Morgan, 33, 5711 5th St., Meridian. Morgan is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Shooting
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.
Stop suspicious
• 18th St.-30th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• False alarm, 24th Ave.
• Emergency medical service call, Van Zyverden Road.
• Cooking fire, 4th Ave.
• Medical assist, 46th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, Charlie Dunn Road (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
