The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m.Wednesday:

• DUI/first offense/other-Nicesha Young, born 1996, 4528 Bethlehem Road, Lauderdale.

• DUI/first offense/other-Daryon Edwards, born 1994, 6023 Fisher Road, Meridian. Edwards is also charged with resisting arrest.

• Domestic violence-Sabrina Williams, born 1979, 2402 36th Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of stolen firearm-Eric J. Odoms, born 1996, 1725 18th St., Meridian.

• Embezzlement-Roderick R.Lewis, born 1987, 913 26th St., Meridian.

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Tuesday to Wednesday:

Chruch burglary

• 3400 block of North Hills St. at 10:35 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 100 block of Hwy.11 and 80 at 12:51 p.m.

Shootings

• 2400 block of Old Marion Road at 10:52 a.m. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

• Meridian Poice also responded to 3 shots fired but when officers arrived on scene, only one showed evidence to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m.Wednesday:

• Hold for outside agency/law enforcement-Jonathan Seth Conner. 31, 4717 Hwy.145, Meridian.

• Sale of controlled substance-George Randall Durham,56, 5309 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.

• Possession of marijuana, more than 30 grams-Daryon Atlante Edwards,25, 6023 Fisher Road, Merdian.

• Failure to yield to blue light/siren-Allen McArthur Hopkins,38 3206 Hwy.11/20, Toomsuba. Hopkins is also charged with driving under the influence-1st offense,

• Possession of paraphernalia-John Jason Lee,50, 2560 Lagrange Road, Mathiston.

• Suspended driver’s license-Ruth A.Maiden,38,105 Union St., Union. Maiden is also charged with an expired tag and no liability insurance.

• Mississippi compulsory school attendance law-Christa Anne McCook,26, 3286 C Russell Mt.Gilead, Meridian.

Possession of stolen firearm-Eric Jamelle Odoms,23, 4401 40th Ave.1, Meridian.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:

Have in possession

• 2001 5th Street

Theft

• Hwy,493

• Rabbit Road 2

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday to Wednesday:

• None

The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls from Tuesday to Wednesday:

• Assist, Hwy.19 (Collinsville)

• Emergency medical service, Masonic Lodge Road ( Bailey)

• Emergency medical service, Fred Haguewood Road ( Southeast)

• Assist, Collinsville Lake Drive (Collinsville)

• Brush Fire, Buntin Gunn Road (Bailey)

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Wednesday at 1:53 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you