The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m.Wednesday:
• DUI/first offense/other-Nicesha Young, born 1996, 4528 Bethlehem Road, Lauderdale.
• DUI/first offense/other-Daryon Edwards, born 1994, 6023 Fisher Road, Meridian. Edwards is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Domestic violence-Sabrina Williams, born 1979, 2402 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen firearm-Eric J. Odoms, born 1996, 1725 18th St., Meridian.
• Embezzlement-Roderick R.Lewis, born 1987, 913 26th St., Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Tuesday to Wednesday:
Chruch burglary
• 3400 block of North Hills St. at 10:35 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy.11 and 80 at 12:51 p.m.
Shootings
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road at 10:52 a.m. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
• Meridian Poice also responded to 3 shots fired but when officers arrived on scene, only one showed evidence to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m.Wednesday:
• Hold for outside agency/law enforcement-Jonathan Seth Conner. 31, 4717 Hwy.145, Meridian.
• Sale of controlled substance-George Randall Durham,56, 5309 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana, more than 30 grams-Daryon Atlante Edwards,25, 6023 Fisher Road, Merdian.
• Failure to yield to blue light/siren-Allen McArthur Hopkins,38 3206 Hwy.11/20, Toomsuba. Hopkins is also charged with driving under the influence-1st offense,
• Possession of paraphernalia-John Jason Lee,50, 2560 Lagrange Road, Mathiston.
• Suspended driver’s license-Ruth A.Maiden,38,105 Union St., Union. Maiden is also charged with an expired tag and no liability insurance.
• Mississippi compulsory school attendance law-Christa Anne McCook,26, 3286 C Russell Mt.Gilead, Meridian.
Possession of stolen firearm-Eric Jamelle Odoms,23, 4401 40th Ave.1, Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Have in possession
• 2001 5th Street
Theft
• Hwy,493
• Rabbit Road 2
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday to Wednesday:
• None
The Lauderdale County Fire Service reported the following calls from Tuesday to Wednesday:
• Assist, Hwy.19 (Collinsville)
• Emergency medical service, Masonic Lodge Road ( Bailey)
• Emergency medical service, Fred Haguewood Road ( Southeast)
• Assist, Collinsville Lake Drive (Collinsville)
• Brush Fire, Buntin Gunn Road (Bailey)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Wednesday at 1:53 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.