Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Homicide/killing without malice - Betty J. Lewis, 58, 506 Front St. Ext., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jarrod Heath Gingell, 41, 2309 56th Ct., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - James Starks, born in 1989, 1801 24th St. Apt. V2, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Dekoyius L. Reed, born in 1985, 5275 Water Valley Road, Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Michael Brown, born in 1979, 801 B St., Meridian. Brown is also charged with public drunk, indecent exposure.
• Embezzlement - Tasharra Tillman, born in 1987, 8721 A Whippoorwill Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Simmie L. Rice, born in 1981, 4306 Terry St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Johannah R. Moore, born in 1998, 902 29th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Tera J. Spencer, born in 1985, 8043 King Road, Meridian. Spencer is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI/first/other - Jacob Chancellor, born in 1998, 5777 Hwy. 45, Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Stolen vehicles
• 3100 block of Hwy. 39N at 10:48 a.m.
Shootings
• 1300 block of 19th Ave. at 8:52 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Driving with suspended license - Zachary Cheyenne Hudson, 43, 10187 Wildcat Road, Collinsville. Hudson is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, careless driving, seat belt violation.
• Probation violation/parole - Juan Ramon Matos-Nieves, 41, 5227 31st Place, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Pamela Faye Scoggins, 52, 9971 CR 228, Vossburg.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Theft
• Crescent Lake Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Gene Carr Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Dogwood Lake Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Burrage Road, Enterprise.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Vehicle accident, 23rd Ave.
• Building fire, 14th Ave.
• Building fire, 36th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
• No incident found, St. Paul St.
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 19N.
• Short circuit wiring, 26th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Accident with injuries, Pine Springs Road (Bailey).
• Structure fire, Bolen Long Creek Road (Southeast, Long Creek, Russell).
• Emergency medical service call, Will Garrett Road (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Leeville Road (Martin).
• Accident with injuries, Dale Road (Marion).
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 54 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.