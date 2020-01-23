Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• DUI/first offense - Demario Pack, born in 1990, 5959 Luther Ray Cobb Road, Lauderdale.
• DUI/first/other - Dayshun D. Harris, born in 1992, 2205 17th St. Apt. A1, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense/other - Johnathan L. Price, born in 1978, 3009 Willow Drive, Meridian. Price is also charged with shoplifting, disorderly conduct.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Commercial burglary
• 1800 block of Carousel Drive at 5:27 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1400 block of 20th Ave. at 9:50 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Disturbing the peace - Caleb Lee Davenport, 30, 2569 Old Wire Ride, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Antron Lashun Hearn, 36, 2608 9th St., Meridian.
• Public profanity - Tae’ Won M. Monroe, 18, 919 A St., Meridian. Monroe is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Theft
• Wilsondale Road, Collinsville.
Disturbance
• Old Wire Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Old 8th St. Road North, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Outside equipment fire, Hwy. 39N.
• False alarm, 24th Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
