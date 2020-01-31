Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Petit larceny - Carlos Jones, born in 1988, 1628 Old Marion Road, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Albert Lewis, born in 1959, 503 41st Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Bobbie R. Huggins, born in 1958, 3807 Valley St., Meridian.
• Public intoxication - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, 194 Woodland Drive, Stonewall.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Residential burglary
• 100 block of 4th Ave. South at 8:37 p.m.
Shooting
• 1400 block of 24th Ave. at 9:08 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Driving with a suspended license - Drew Reece Espey, 21, 3759 Northshore Drive, Toomsuba.
• Driving with a suspended license - Terry Lee Frady, 50, 1417 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian. Frady is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Nicholas Alexander Gallagher, 19, 5309 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Ladeisha Shondecia Mona Hayes, 24, 2904 36th St., Meridian. Hayes is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, child restraint law/two counts.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Annie M. Kelly, 36, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Robert Brandon Leftwich, 38, 3755 Lakeview Golf Course Rd. Meridian.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - James Michael Measell, 31, 5109 Druid Hills, Meridian.
• Reckless driving - James Charles Ott Jr., 48, 293 Betts Radcliff Road, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Sean Dee Summerford, 42, 303 Crescent Lake Road, Meridian. Summerford is also charged with failure to yield to blue light/siren, improper equipment, insurance card law in-vehicle, seat belt violation/three counts.
• No driver’s license - Jerry D’Juan Williams, 21, 1724 33rd Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with an expired tag.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Fire
• Wildcat Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Bynum Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 22nd Ave.-Interstate 20, Meridian.
Theft
• Bethel Cemetery Road, Lauderdale.
Burglary
• Linton Road, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle/suspicious person
• Fisher Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Public service, Grandview Ave.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Medical assist, 60th Ave.
• Aircraft standby, Hwy. 11 South.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Grassfire, A.C. Brown Road (Bailey, Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
