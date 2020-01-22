Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Kidnapping - Antonio Devon Clay, 19, 2923 Davis St., Meridian. Clay is also charged with robbery-armed. drive-by shooting.
• Attempted crime - Shameika Norwood, born in 1990, 2018 19th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Khirey K. Portis, born in 1996, 917 42nd Ave., Meridian. Portis is also charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Petit larceny - Alan Gaston, born in 1981, homeless.
• Disturbance of the peace - Tunsyaan Stennis, born in 1979, 1011 44th Ave., Meridian. Stennis is also charged with trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Sharon Smith, born in 1967, 550 Alamucha Drive, Marion.
• DUI/first offense - Leslie Williams, born in 1991, 3710 42nd St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Cedric L. Ellis, born in 1973, 103 Marion Drive, Clinton.
• Public drunk - Larry Pierce, born in 1978, 823 7th St., Meridian.
• Fighting in public - Johnny L. Ruffin, born in 2002, 107 71st Place Apt. 66, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
• DUI/first/other - Kayla A. Williams, born in 1999, 6411 Oakland Forest Ct., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Carmen Bigby, born in 1985, 3131 CR 270, Shubuta.
• Disturbance of a business - Leante Tillman, born in 1991, 1301 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - James I. Mercer, born in 1980, 1010 N Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shamekia Norwood, born in 1990, 2018 19th St., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - William Franklin Jr., born in 1959, 104 Alta Vista Blvd., Newton.
• DUI/second offense - Marx S. Griggs Jr., born in 1991, 200 North Hills St. Apt. E, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Terrance Parker, born in 1978, 3400 A 69th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Adrian Anthony, born in 1998, 3626 Butts Road, Toomsuba.
• Domestic violence - Christopher Harris, born in 1986, 2931 36th St., Meridian.
• Interfering with a police officer - Jordan Chaney, born in 1998, 2654 Myrtlewood Drive, Meridian.
• Forgery/uttering - Tishay Neal, born in 1993, 1419 11th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Tiffinie Carney, born in 1994, 4439 G Shelby Gressett Road, Toomsuba. Carney is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, shoplifting.
• DUI/fourth/or subsequent - Fredrick L. Davis, born in 1980, 527 53rd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jacob Chancelor, born in 1998, 5777 Hwy. 45, Quitman.
• Shoplifting - Ronnie Dunagan, born in 1980, 2406 2nd Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Harley E. Radcliffe, born in 1995, 187 Springhill Road, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Corrie Hancock, born in 1999, 5560 Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Koty Brown, born in 1983, 3403 56th Place, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Alecia T. Donald, born in 1984, 139 Coyt Road, Waynesboro.
• DUI/second/other - Dalton M. Hodgins, born in 1996, 4536 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Meghan Shepard, born in 1978, 845 Briarwood Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Walisha Glass, born in 1997, 5814 West Gate Hills Drive, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Darnella White, born in 1995, 2427 4th Ave., Apt. 6C, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Chasity Whitehead, born in 1991, 5326 Gene Carr Road, Meridian. Whitehead is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Simple assault/threat - Melinda Northam, born in 1958, 1210 17th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Antione L. Taylor, born in 1980, 2232 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Javon D. Ward, born in 1995, 600 Waters St., Cuba, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Robbery
• 1200 block of 28th Ave. at 9:06 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1300 block of Grand Ave. at 7:31 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1200 block of 22nd Ave. Heights at 9:25 p.m.
• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 6:37 p.m.
• 2400 block of 41st Ave. at 7:16 p.m.
• 6400 block of 5th Ct. at 10:27 a.m.
• 6000 block of Old 8th St. Rd. at 12:20 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2900 block of Hwy. 45 North at 12:33 p.m.
• 2000 block of 20th Ave. at 12:48 p.m.
• 3800 block of 32nd St. at 6:44 p.m.
Shootings
• 7100 block of Old Hwy. 80 West at 7:31 p.m.
• 3600 block of 42nd Ave. at 9:13 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• No driver’s license - LaQuina Marie Beverly, 27, 5695 Cooper Circle, Meridian. Beverly is also charged with no liability insurance child restraint law.
• Suspended driver’s license - Marqueze Brandell Gordon, 32, 5717 Valley St., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jessica C. Manis, 25, 1427 Will Wright Rd., Meridian. Manis is also charged with failure to appear.
• No driver’s license - Lacasha Rush, 42, 1801 24th Ave., Meridian. Rush is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Kidnapping - Tyrone Ray Rush, 37, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian. Rush is also charged with burglary-commercial bldg., fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, burglary-dwelling house.
• Embezzlement - Lori Ann Shoemaker, 38, 1378 CR 350, Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Damon Deon Townsend, 34, 91 Lucy Wilson Dr., Cuba, Ala. Townsend is also charged with careless driving.
• No driver’s license - Chasity Leann Whitehead-Daw, 28, 4088 Bailey Acres Circle, Meridian. Whitehead-Daw is also charged with insurance card law in-vehicle, child restraint law.
• DUI/first offense - Anthony Brandon Wilkes, 26, 3102 16th Ave., Meridian. Wilkes is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Theft
• Hwy. 145, Meridian.
• Hwy. 496, Toomsuba.
Missing person
• Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 18th Ave.-18th St., Meridian.
• Front St. Ext., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• False alarm, 44th St.
• Vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Emergency medical service call, Russell-Mt. Gilead Road (Russell).
• Emergency medical service call, Gum Log Road (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.