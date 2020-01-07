Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Domestic violence - Derrik Sumrall, born in 1978, 1015 16th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Keith B. Holm, born in 1984, 4716 22nd Ave., Meridian. Holm is also charged with petit larceny.
• Simple assault - Consuela L. Brown, born in 1989, 2305 D St. Apt. K4, Meridian. Brown is also charged with trespassing.
• Willful trespassing - Sheree Hudson, born in 1983, 5666 Charlie Dunn Road, Toomsuba.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Jeremy Taylor, born in 1979, 1339 Hazel County Line Road, Lake.
• Shoplifting - Roger R. Tucker, born in 1980, 9402 Pleasant Ridge Road, Collinsville. Tucker is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI/other - Bon R. Sonak, born in 1991, 1801 24th St. Apt. D2, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Harold F. Clark, born in 1966, 535 Sweet Gum Bottom Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Robbery
• 1700 block of North Frontage Road at 6:47 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 3000 block of Hwy. 39N at 9:10 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 6500 block of Hwy. 80W at 8:24 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Failure to appear/seven counts - Monica Rechelle Renee Bennison, 29, 807 Hilltop Circle, Demopolis, Ala.
• Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon - Levi Gibbs, 49, 4622 East Prisock Drive, Lauderdale.
• Simple assault - Sheree Hudson, 36, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Contempt of court/two counts - Lakeda Nates Purnell, 27, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 99, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Joe Edward Ward, 41, 106 Kings St., Union.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Burglary
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 145-Springhill Loop Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• False alarm, Davis St.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
