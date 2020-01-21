Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Probation violation/parole - Koty Montell Brown, 36, 3403 56th Place, Meridian.
• Attempt to commit an offense - Shamekia Latasha Norwood, 29, 2018 19th St., Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• No driver’s license - Elvira Bardales, 40, 3712 Oak Hill St., Fort Worth, Texas. Bardales is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Bobby Wayne Bearden Jr., 54, 5882 Gene Carr Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - James Edwards Buffington III, 38, 214 Star Braxton Road, Braxton.
• No driver’s license - Tennisha Chambers, 28, 3235 Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian. Chambers is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Shannon L. Crago, 40, 3744 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian. Crago is also charged with expired tag, insurance card law in vehicle.
• Felony DUI - Fredrick Lee Davis, 39, 527 53rd Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Dekkar Allen Fleming, 29, 240 Pinewood Drive, Columbus. Fleming is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Christopher Lloyd Horner, 32, 635 Azalea Drive, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Timothy Brett Johnson, 26, 931 Longs Lane, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Robert Patrick Langlois, 28, 3650 Hwy. 145N, Quitman. Langlois is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, contempt of court.
• Contempt/child support - Jason E. Matlock, 39, 12025 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Constance Rachelle McRae, 27, 3914 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian. McRae is also charged with no license tag.
• Possession of controlled substance - Tadarius Davion Rogers, 25, 419 6th Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Antonio Maurice Smith, 44, 2093 Russell Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian. Smith is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Latarsha Walker, 29, 5704 Manning St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Theresa Jan Whitaker, 59, 150 56th Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Rico Sanchez Williams, 25, 3768 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Burglary
• Valley Road, Meridian.
• Extension Road, Lauderdale.
Disturbance
• T.M. Jones Road., Meridian.
Assault
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Tuesday:
• Person in distress, 34th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
• Medical assist, 22nd Ave.
• Gas leak, 69th Ave.
• False alarm, 27th St.
• False alarm, 39th Ave.
• Building fire, Hwy. 39N.
• No incident found, 21st St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S.
• Malicious false alarm, 2nd St.S.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Tuesday:
• Emergency medical service call, Fred Haguewood Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Harve Chatham (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Leroy Naylor Rd. (Lauderdale).
• Accident with injuries, Butts Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Vehicle fire, Causeyville Rd. (Clarkdale, Long Creek, Southeast).
• IFE, Arundel Rd. (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.