Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Burglary/commercial - Rayshawn Davon Penry, 26, 3516 36th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Danny Jones, born in 1983, 909 West Church St., Newton.
• DUI/first offense - Matthew K. Smith, born in 1995, 1646 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Tiara Toole, born in 1988, 2906 St. Andrews St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Peatreina Hardaway, born in 1977, 2429 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Brad Dean, born in 1990, 2101 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Antonio Silliman, born in 2001, 5218 Lakewood Drive, Meridian. Silliman is also charged with domestic violence.
• Simple assault - Rodney M. Noble, born in 1970, 1010 N Frontage Road, Meridian. Noble is also charged with giving false information/two counts, possession of paraphernalia.
• Shoplifting - Patrick Mann, born in 1974, 2420 CR 218 Walnut.
• DUI/refusal/first offense - Mario K. Creel, born in 1991, 338 Terry Road, Lauderdale.
• DUI/first offense - Charles L. Gamache, born in 1986, 40 Shanda Ridge, Pontotoc.
• Public drunk - Vernon L. Bailey, born in 1980, 1443 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Michael Brown, born in 1979, 801 B St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Alejandro R. Espino, born in 1966, 4003 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Robbin Frazier, born in 1982, 8810 Village Circle, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Marilyn Coates, born in 1955, 63B Luther Walker Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Cabresha Odoms, born in 1994, 2803 Chandler St., Meridian.
• Public profanity, Roger D. Jacks Jr., born in 1979, 626 21st St. Apt. 24, Meridian.
• Trespassing/two counts - Marcus Rew, born in 1981, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 22B, Meridian. Rew is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Simple assault/threat - John E. Johnson, born in 1973, 11885 Jay Drive, Enterprise.
• Giving false information - Michael D. Jordan, born in 1995, 3830 42nd St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 3000 block of Hwy. 45N at 3:14 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 900 block of North Frontage Road at 10:18 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of 24th Ave. at 11:37 a.m.
• 100 block of Russell Drive at 1:24 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1600 block of 8th Ave. at 3:39 p.m.
• 500 block of C St. at 1:06 p.m.
• 500 block of 56th Ave. at 4:06 p.m.
• 2100 block of 16th Ave. at 10:09 a.m.
• 1800 block of 24th St. at 10:54 a.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of 33rd Ave. at 11:50 p.m.
• 5200 block of Lakewood Dr. at 2:26 a.m.
• 2800 block of Edgewood Dr. at 3:14 a.m.
• 4300 block of Paulding St. at 2:15 p.m.
• 400 block of Sweet Gum Bottom Rd. at 2:02 p.m.
• 1900 block of 37th Ave. at 8:12 p.m.
• 3100 block of 36th St. at 10:25 p.m.
• 3300 block of 18th St. at 11:03 p.m.
• 1800 block of 33rd Ave. at 11:03 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 30 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 9 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jacob Evan Brewer, 33, 383 Briarwood Road, Meridian. Brewer is also charged with careless driving.
• Possession of cocaine - Amanda R. Burt, 47, 706 Lyndeal Drive, Clinton. Burt is also charged with possession of controlled substance, probation violation/parole.
• Telephone harassment - Kendrick Kenyon Davis, 41, 9561 Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale. Davis is also charged with disturbance of family, petit larceny.
• Suspended driver’s license - Brian Scott Lewis, 31, 9561 Hwy. 45N, Meridian. Lewis is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Domestic violence - John David White, 32, 1157 Bynum Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Theft
• Peachtree Ridge, Meridian.
• Margaret Drive, Lauderdale.
Stop suspicious
• Shelby Gressett-Greenhill, Meridian.
Shooting
• Knox Road, Toomsuba.
Vandalism
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• False alarm, Water Tower Road.
• False alarm, North Frontage Road.
• Vehicle accident, 18th Ave.
• False alarm, Davis St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 15th Place.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 45N.
• Vehicle accident, Bonita Lakes Circle.
• Lock-In, 18th Ave.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 13th Ave.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Outside fire, 34th Ave.
• No incident found, Will Wright Rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Brushfire, Hwy. 45 North (Lauderdale).
• Accident with injuries, Pine Springs Road (Bailey).
• Structure fire, Bolen-Long Creek Road (Southeast, Long Creek, Russell).
• Emergency medical service call, Will Garrett Road (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
