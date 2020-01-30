Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Possession of marijuana - Carlessio M. Blanks, born in 1984, 8127 Blanks Drive, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Raheem A. Ford, born in 1993, 1818 Gloucester Place, Clinton.
• Shoplifting - Kathy Madison, born in 1962, 977 Old DeKalb Scooba Road, DeKalb.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Auto burglary
• 3100 block of 5th St. at 6:11 a.m.
• 3000 block of Interchange Rd. at 6:25 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2000 block of 28th Ave. at 9:23 a.m.
• 3600 block of 10th Ave. at 4:15 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Andrew T. McClelland, 46, 1013 Buntin Gum Road, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Gayla Mounce, 38, 4825 Pacific St., Meridian. Mounce is also charged with probation violation/parole, possession of a firearm with possession of a controlled substance.
• Driving with a suspended license - Jeremy Quincy Peeples, 30, 1066 West Liberty Road, Collinsville.
• Driving with a suspended license - Jerry Kenneth Spivey, 54, 10415 Rabbit Road, Lot 11, Lauderdale. Spivey is also charged with trespassing.
• Receiving stolen property - Mark Sylvester Townsend, 42, 60155 Hatley Detroit Road, Greenwood Springs, Miss.
• Sale of drugs near church or school enhanced - Lyndrick Maurice Watson, 4825 Pacific St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - John David White, 32, 4719 5th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Theft
• Vimville-Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Lakeview Golf Course Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Bynum Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Smoke/odor removal, 7th Ave.
• False alarm, 33rd St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 145.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 50th Ave.
• Emergency medical service call, Oakland Forest Ct.
• No incident found, North Frontage Rd.
• Medical assist, 44th St.
• Medical assist, St. Andrews St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Emergency medical service call, Bailey Acres Circle (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, Wildcat Rd. (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call, Knox Rd. (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident, Rabbit Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call, Betts-Radcliff Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.