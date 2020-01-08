Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Foreign warrant; fugitive; holding - Andrew L. Laurent, born in 1996, 413 D St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jason Leddon, born in 1983, 6311 Grantham Road, Meridian. Leddon is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Owen Hayden, born in 1976, 1925 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville, S.C. Hayden is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Simple assault/threat - Robert L. Tims, born in 1968, 3605 Davis St., Meridian
• Shoplifting - Riley Meyer, born in 1997, 1509 14th Ave., Meridian. Meyer is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Shoplifting - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 3711 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Colton T. Poe, born in 1991, 2419 45th St., Apt. B, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Levi A. Woodard, born in 2000, 4703 Marion Dr., Marion.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Robbery
• 3700 block of 15th St. at 4:28 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 10:46 a.m.
• 1200 block of North Frontage Road at 2:53 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3300 block of Old Marion Road at 10:43 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of controlled substance - Ashley Teneisha Atterberry, 34, 2303 Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Desiree Necole Brown, 25, 2217 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Stephanie Dawn Evans, 29, 2704 Valley Road Lot 108, Meridian. Evans is also charged with seat belt violation, improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Cossteller Marrell Jones, 32, 786 Dawkins Road, Hickory. Jones is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Contempt of court - Jeremy Rashaad Killins, 37, 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Fugitive from justice - Andrew S. Laurent, 23, 312 5th Ave., Meridian.
• Felony child abuse - Donny McGail Scott, 43, 3910 40th Ave., Meridian.
Ms. Dept. of Corrections
• Probation violation/parole - Antonio Marquers Sanders, 31, 2107 11th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Burglary
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Outside fire, North Hills St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Emergency medical service call, Leeville Road (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
