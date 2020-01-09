Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Willful trespassing - Edward T. Odom, born in 1976, 1421 47th Ave., Meridian. Odom is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Petit larceny - Cadarryl D. Samuels, born in 1977, 1122 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Vera R. Hicks, born in 1976, 1725 25th Ave., Meridian. Hicks is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Simple assault - O’Keefe Pritchett, born in 1994, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W Apt. 14, Meridian. Pritchett is also charged with stalking, simple assault, domestic violence/two counts.
• DUI/first/other - Tadarius Clayton, born in 1997, 1929 36th Ave., Meridian. Clayton is also charged with petit larceny.
• Abusive calls to E-911 - John O’Neal, born in 1979, 3014 St. Paul St. Apt. D25, Meridian. O’Neal is also charged with public drunk.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Stolen vehicles
• 600 block of 22nd Ave. at 7:24 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 9:28 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2800 block of 17th St. at 5:32 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Eddie Singleton Broadway Jr., 57, 6875 Zero Road, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Charlie Louis Covington, 29, 4092 Windsor Road, Meridian.
• Credit card/intent to defraud-felony - Jacqueline Kaye Dickerson, 32, 8980 Attala Road 3022, Kosciusko.
• Receiving stolen property - Nikkie Lynn Knight, 37, 5389 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Homer Malone, 63, 12886 Quitman, Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts - O’Keefe R. Pritchett, 25, Pritchett is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Possession of controlled substance - Zackary Evan Woods, 29, 201 Brock Ave., Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Burglary
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Fight
• Zero Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Zero Road, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Outside fire, 42nd Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 24th Ave.
• Medical assist, Hwy. 80W.
• Outside fire, 8th St. Ext.
• False alarm, 44th St.
• Excessive heat/scorch burns, Hwy. 19N.
• Building fire, 14th Place.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
