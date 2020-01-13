Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Kidnapping - James Jabralin Hodges, 22, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian. Hodges is also charged with armed robbery.
• Fugitive from justice - Michael John Rytlewski, 32, 1457 Waldo Ct., Midland, Mich.
• Fugitive from justice - Tobias Eldridge Ward, 41, 657 Kirby Place, Shreveport, La.
• Aggravated assault - Antonio A. Gatlin, born in 1975, 3709 10th St., Meridian.
• Shooting in the city - James Hodges, born in 1997, 20150 Mosby Road, Apt. D3, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Kendrick Starks, born in 1985, 1021 38th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Christopher Holliman, born in 1972, 7921 CR 514, Meridian. Holliman is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Ricardo Moton, born in 1977, 804 16th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jonathan Ruttley, born in 1991, 2405 46th Ave., Meridian. Ruttley is also charged with willful trespassing, disturbance of a business, simple assault/threat, disorderly conduct.
• DUI/second offense/other - David Kirkland, born in 1985, 22719 Hwy. 39N DeKalb.
• Disorderly conduct - Michael A. Brown, born in 1979, 801 B St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Dexter Thomas, born in 1976, 3115 Hwy. 19SE, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense/refusal - Joshua Scott, born in 1985, 931 Firetower Road, DeKalb. Scott is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Domestic violence - Avanti C. Washington, born in 1990, 213 Villa View Way, Hampton, Ga.
• Disorderly conduct - Quentin D. Ruffin, born in 1991, 4819 Manning St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Christopher A. Tinsley, born in 1988, 903 Fulton Ave., Meridian. Tinsley is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Rhodessa Brown, born in 1981, 8127 Blanks Drive, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Antonio Gatling, born in 1975, 3709 10th St. Apt. B, Meridian. Gatling is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct - Jonathan Ruttley, born in 1991, 2405 46th Ave., Meridian. Ruttley is also charged with destroying city property, possession of marijuana, giving false information.
• Shoplifting - George J. Lewis, born in 1973, 710 B St., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Antonio Mason, born in 1989, 302 Sam Hurt Road, Toomsuba. Mason is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/first offense - Montario Gordon, born in 1988, 5666 Charlie Dunn Road, Toomsuba. Gordon is also charged with simple assault.
• DUI/first offense - Joseph Spinks, born in 1974, 7071 Welch Road, Toomsuba.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Roddy Harris, born in 1988, 7100 Old Hwy. 80 W. Apt. 11, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Christy D. Day, born in 1976, 10724 Hwy. 494, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tiffany Lopez, born in 1974, 876 Lake St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jill McDowell, born in 1965, 6455 Causeyville Clark Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 1400 block of 37th Ave. at 9:05 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 600 block of Murphy Road at 3:48 p.m.
• 4700 block of 8th Ave. at 6:40 p.m.
• 700 block of B St. at 11:43 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4700 block of Paulding St. at 6:28 a.m.
• 4600 block of 5th St. at 6:54 a.m.
• 3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 11:22 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4700 block of Paulding St. at 6:28 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• No driver’s license - Eric L. Brown, 30, 2325 14th Ave. C6, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Patrick Maclendon Butler, 23, 4613 State Blvd., Meridian. Butler is also charged with switched tag/license plate.
• DUI/first offense - Magen Ryan Chatham, 23, 5243 Shiloh Vimville Road, Meridian. Chatham is also charged with careless driving.
• No driver’s license - Terence A. Ealy, 35, 1020 Kosciusko Road, Philadelphia.
• Aggravated assault - Antonio A. Gatling, 44, 3709 10th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jacob Thomas Gillespie, 1048 Raymond Hudnall, Meridian. Gillespie is also charged with improper turn, no liability insurance.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Derrick Lamar Harold Jr., 26, 4803 Hooper St., Meridian. Harold is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Kenderrick Hull, 4525 Bethlehem Road, Lauderdale.
• DUI/first offense - Contarus Myrel Jackson, 22, 3805 Old Rock Road, Porterville. Jackson is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Latisha Louise Johnson, 37, 2333 19th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Joshua Linton King, 23, 8782 Okatibbee Dam Rd., Collinsville. King is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• DUI/first offense - Tori Michelle Papoi, 35, 814 Bonita Drive, Meridian. Papoi is also charged with careless driving.
• Probation violation/parole - Jon Brandon Parker, 24, 4998 Earl Haney Road, Meridian.
• Driving with suspended license - DeJuan Darnell Shepherd, 31, 3830 Poplar Springs, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Hannah Michelle Shirley-Wilkins, 6741 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jessica Kate Thomas, 27, 3061 A Rivers Rd., Meridian.
• Driving with suspended license - Earnest Thomas Jr., 54, 19th St. Bld. L1, Meridian. Thomas Jr. is also charged with seat belt violation, switched tag/license plate, improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Dakota T. Turner, 19, 726 65th Ave., Meridian. Turner is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Joshua Dewayne Utley, 32, 2977 Rob Sims Road, Meridian. Utley is also charged with felony malicious mischief/vandalism, suspended driver’s license, insurance card law in vehicle, seat belt violation, switched tag/license plate,
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• Fred Haguewood Road, Meridian.
• 8th St.-35th Ave., Meridian.
• Dale Dr.-Marion Drive, Meridian.
• Hwy. 39-Briarwood Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 39-33rd St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 39-BP-B St., Meridian.
Burglary
• Will Garrett Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Valley Road, Meridian.
• Linton Road, Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Dr. Brock Road, Meridian.
Shooting
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Building fire, 60th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S.
• Power line down, 19th St.
• Power line down, 25th Ave.
• Power line down, Northwood St.
• Outside fire, 43rd Ave.
• Vehicle fire, 10th Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1st Ave. East.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Poplar Springs Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Emergency medical service call, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road (Toomsuba).
• Accident with injuries, Dr. Brock Road (Clarkdale).
• Structure fire assist, Briarwood Road (Northeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Arundel Road (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.