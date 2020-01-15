Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:

• Probation violation/parole - Cedrick Roshaun Hampton, 40, 817 Fulton Ave., Meridian.

• Taking away of a motor vehicle - Jakarius K. Avery, born in 1997, 2305 D St., Meridian.

• Robbery-armed - Patrick Harvey, born in 1998, 391 56th Ave., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Cedrick Roshaun Hampton, 40, 817 Fulton Ave., Meridian. Hampton is also charged with simple assault/threat, simple assault.

• Shoplifting - Jessica Monger, born in 1985, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. J6, Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Angel J. Parker, born in 1990, 1923 33rd Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Keitrick Clark, born in 1979, 1900 24th Ave., Meridian.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.

• Robbery-armed - Patrick Laverne Harvey Jr., 21, 6254 Pindel Road, Meridian.

• Domestic violence-simple assault - Matthew Joseph Spann, 19, 4432 38th Ave., Meridian.

• Burglary-dwelling house - John Tyler Todd, 29, 10294 Hwy. 145, Quitman.

• Failure to register as a sex offender/non-compliant - Leonard Bernard Williams, 53, 4014 26th St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:

Stop suspicious

• Hwy. 11 South, Meridian.

Theft

• Hwy. 493, Meridian.

Missing person

• Townsend Byrd Road, Bailey.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

