Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Probation violation/parole - Cedrick Roshaun Hampton, 40, 817 Fulton Ave., Meridian.
• Taking away of a motor vehicle - Jakarius K. Avery, born in 1997, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• Robbery-armed - Patrick Harvey, born in 1998, 391 56th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Cedrick Roshaun Hampton, 40, 817 Fulton Ave., Meridian. Hampton is also charged with simple assault/threat, simple assault.
• Shoplifting - Jessica Monger, born in 1985, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. J6, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Angel J. Parker, born in 1990, 1923 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Keitrick Clark, born in 1979, 1900 24th Ave., Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Robbery-armed - Patrick Laverne Harvey Jr., 21, 6254 Pindel Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence-simple assault - Matthew Joseph Spann, 19, 4432 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary-dwelling house - John Tyler Todd, 29, 10294 Hwy. 145, Quitman.
• Failure to register as a sex offender/non-compliant - Leonard Bernard Williams, 53, 4014 26th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 11 South, Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 493, Meridian.
Missing person
• Townsend Byrd Road, Bailey.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
