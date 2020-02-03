Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Domestic violence - Rodrick G. Rankin, born in 1975, 1621 1/2 25th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Stacy Brown, born in 1972, 7301 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba. Brown is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/refusal - Derek Fox, born in 1978, 5815 5th St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Ronnie T. Cooks, born in 1981, 8286 Kyles Pl., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Kacy J. Reed, born in 1979, 2408 41st Ave., Meridian. Reed is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Shoplifting - Maya McDonald, born in 1994, 3906 Poplar Springs Drive, Apt. D45, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Naterrica Colter, born in 1995, 4609 Broadmoor Drive, Apt. 246, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Thomas R. Walters, born in 1982, 419 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Tyler O. Stringfellow, born in 1997, 6311 10th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Jacoby A. Clayton, born in 1994, 3615 40th St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Deadrian Hubbard, born in 1978, homeless.
• DUI/refusal - William R. Walton, born in 1989, 4315 Hwy. 39N Apt. 5L, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jalia M. Nicholson, born in 2000, 1238 Bloomfield Road, Preston.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Richard L. Chandler, born in 1970, 1107 35th Ave., Meridian. Chandler is also charged with public drunk.
• Domestic violence - Marvin Warren, born in 1970, 3838 35th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Kevin Walker, born in 1986, 5683 Kewanee Church Road, Toomsuba.
• Public drunk - Charles Maxie, born in 1968, 309 59th Ave., Meridian. Maxie is also charged with disorderly conduct.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 10:29 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Virginia Drive at 5:36 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4900 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 12:23 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only one showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Brad Maurice Gowdy, 44, 2611 Green Loop Road, Lauderdale. Gowdy is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Arson/four counts - William Alexander Grice, 18, 12638 Marshall Beeman Road, Collinsville.
• Telephone harassment - Scott Lamar Houston, 41, 9480 Collinsville Martin Road, Collinsville.
• Suspended driver’s license - Donterell Johnson, 32, 304 Thornton Ave. Butler, Ala. Johnson is also charged with failure to dim headlights, improper turn.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Mark Demetri Kasper, 55, 1325 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian. Kasper is also charged with trespassing, disturbance of family.
• Suspended driver’s license - Hattie M. Mays, 57, 829 Fatty Legget Road, Daleville.
• Domestic violence - Martin Alex Scott, 23, 103 Shields Road, Lot D, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Adrian Bernard Turner, 43, 4107 58th Place, Meridian. Turner is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Domestic violence - Marvin Leon Warren, 49, 3838 35th St., Meridian.
• Driving with suspended license - Briana C. Watts, 28, 111 30th Place, Meridian. Watts is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Disturbance/domestic
• Shields Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Bonita Lakes Drive, Meridian.
• Campground Road-Ethel Clayton, Meridian.
Missing person
• Buntin Gunn Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• North Shore Drive, Toomsuba.
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 494, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Medical assist, 37th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Virginia Drive.
• No incident found, 18th Ave.
• Building fire, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Unauthorized burning, Crabapple Drive.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Vehicle accident, South Frontage Road.
• No incident found, 59th Ave.
• False alarm, B Place.
• False alarm, Bonita Lakes Dr.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Assist, Buntin Gunn Rd. (Bailey).
• Brush fire, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Valley Rd. (South).
• Brush fire, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Grass fire, N Hwy. 45 (Lauderdale).
• Accident with injuries, N. Hwy. 45 (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
