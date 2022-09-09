Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept. 7
• Domestic violence - Davion D. Williams, born in 1994, 2402 36th Place, Meridian. Williams is also charged with resisting arrest.
Sept. 8
• Murder - Kendarius Nikarri Ruffin, 21, 4204 Hickory Hills Circle, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with drive-by shooting.
• Murder - Kedarius Stribling, 19, 3110 36th St., Meridian. Stribling is also charged with drive-by shooting.
• Probation violation/parole - Davion Decarlos Williams, 28, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 7
• Commercial burglary - 1300 block of Roebuck Dr., 1:28 a.m.
• Auto burglary - 1400 block of Roebuck Dr., 7:26 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 900 block of 29th Ave., 12:46 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept. 7
• DUI/first offense - Kasey Marie Atkins, 40, 2561 Old Hwy. 19SE, Meridian. Atkins is also charged with suspended driver’s license, disturbance of family.
• Murder/Capital - Jelani Brown Jr., 25, 2428 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Brown Jr. is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Probation violation/parole - Frederick Laverne Goree, 54, 1926 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Calvin E. Johnson, 80, 815 33rd St., Meridian.
• False ID information - Sabrina Scarbrough, 34, 1653 Rip Lane, Meridian. Scarbrough is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation.
Sept. 8
• DUI/other substance - Austin Levi McCarty, 31, 698 CR, Shubuta. McCarty is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, disregard of traffic device.
• Failure to appear/three counts - Fredrick McGruder, 29, 498 CR 262, Shubuta.
• DUI/first offense - Jacob Benjamin Williams, 19, 3454 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba. Williams is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no liability insurance, no license tag, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 7
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Improperly parked - Powell Rd/Hwy. 19S.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19S.
• Traffic stop - 7th St.
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
Sept. 8
• Traffic stop - 7th St.
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
• Theft - Constitution Ave.
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Theft - Headstart Rd.
• Traffic stop - 8th St.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 11/80.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 45N.
• Traffic stop - S Frontage Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 7
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 2899 North Hills.
• Not reported - 1505 Old 8th St.; 1901 Front; 2016 42nd; 5120 Hwy. 19; 601 23rd.
Sept. 8
• Carbon monoxide incident - 1327 34th.
• Extrication of victim(s) from building/structure - 6108 Old 8th St.
• Gas leak - 3099 23rd; 700 Bonita Lakes.
• Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill - 3310 Hwy. 39.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1719 Hwy. 19; 2101 23rd; 601 56th.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 2128 Hwy. 39; 3203 12th.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 1327 34th.
• Not reported - 619 MLK Jr. Memorial; 815 53rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 7
• Emergency medical service call - Marion Dr. (Marion).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
Sept. 8
• Assist - Dr. Brock Rd. (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
