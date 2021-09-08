Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Failure to pay - Kewana Rochelle Mack, 38, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Larry K. Scott, born in 1984, 8225 King Rd., Meridian. Scott is also charged with shoplifting, willful trespassing, disturbance of a business.
• DUI - Samuel Brewer, born in 1966, 2218 47th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Jamie D. Powell, born in 1982, 5281 Clarendon Rd. Jacksonville, Fla.
• Trespass less than larceny - Cordez Hopson, born in 1987, 5904 2nd St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jaquarius Spencer, born in 2001, 1804 16th St., Meridian. Spencer is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Shoplifting - Jadaisha S. Tubbs, born in 1995, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Kaitlyn B. Chaney, born in 2000, 3309 CR 2424, Enterprise. Chaney is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Disorderly conduct - Debra J. Machovec, born in 1965, 6200 Chicago Ave., Pensacola, Fla. Machovec is also charged with disturbing the peace, public drunk.
• Interfering with police - Marietta Sims, born in 1981, 4211 Highland Park Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Terrinecy R. Harris, born in 1988, 2405 S Frontage Rd. RM 216, Meridian. Harris is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• DUI/other - Janie Long, born in 1970, 7105 10th Ct., Meridian. Long is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence - Wade Samuels, born in 1961, 2023 19th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - David D. Lee, born in 1990, 1110 17th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Charles D. Banyard, born in 1993, 602 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Tikisha D. Hill, born in 2003, 301 C St, Meridian. Hill is also charged with disturbance of family.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 4200 block of 37th Ave., 5:21 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 4500 block of 8th St., 10:49 a.m.
• 1800 block of 24th Ave., 10:39 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 900 block of 45th Ave., 1:49 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of North Frontage Rd., 8:51 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 300 block of 54th Ave., 12 a.m.
• 2500 block of 28th Ave., 6:06 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Javier Juarez Aquino, 48, 10494 Hwy. 22 Calera, Ala. Aquino is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Demetiruse Sanchez Burns, 27, 1719 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Christopher Clark, 2119 Strickland Rd., Waynesboro. Clark is also charged with failure to dim headlights, expired tag.
• DUI/first offense - Terrell Antrais Clayton, 35, 2647 St Luke St., Meridian. Clayton is also charged with improper lane usage, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, vehicle.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Crystal Nicole Collins, 39, 6961 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• DUI/other substance - Kelvin DeJusus Ephrim Jr., 19, 1318 Will Wright Rd., Meridian. Ephrim is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, leaving the scene/attended vehicle, possession of marijuana in vehicle, no license tag.
• Possession of firearm by juvenile - Curtis Evins, 20, 6207 Cherry St., Meridian. Evins is also charged with DUI/first offense.
• Probation violation/parole - William Chet Griffith, 34, 5122 Windsor Rd., Meridian.
• Felony commercial/DUI - Eduardo Gutierrez, 34, 16360 Hwy. 83N, Laredo, Texas.
• Probation violation/parole - Cordez Hopson, 34, 5806 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Jonathan Othen, 30, 5621 Fred Haguewood Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Corrishondra L. Jenkins, 29, 802 63rd Ave., Meridian.
• Court order/mandatory days - Dana Nichole Landrum, 33, 4533 Dr Brock Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Stanley Todd Mattar, 50, 8454 Wilson Dale Rd., Collinsville.
• Trespassing - Laci Brooke Maxwell, 30, 5441 Vimville Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - David Paul McArthur Jr., 50, 1441 Bailey Acres Circle, Bailey.
• Failure to appear - Tiffany Jordan McLenon, 28, 103 Shields Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Timothy Morgan Jr., 18, 1747 Willow Lake Rd., Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Brian Keith North, 46, 6197 Shady Pine Dr., Toomsuba. North is also charged with following too closely.
• Disturbance of family - Sandra Ranee Raley, 40, 4794 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Reginald Smith, 67, 1719 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Smith is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Seka Latrail White, 34, 3810 32nd St., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of firearm - Clarence Demitrus Clay, 40, 2633 St Andrews St., Meridian. Clay is also charged with possession of stolen firearm, false ID information, probation violation/parole.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle/two counts - Corrie Rabb Hancock, 22, 5560 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Markee Demon Jones, 42, 1011 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Kenneth Wayne Lanier, 55, 2012 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - David Lee, 31, 1110 17th St., Meridian.
• Grand larceny - Johnnie Leon Mixon Jr., 30, 3575 Pauldin St., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Cierra Mignon Scruggs, 30, 4695 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Willie Earl Taylor, 34, 2923 Davis St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Bazil Theodore Turner, 67, 1542 Sandridge Rd., Meridian. Turner is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, parking violations, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Vandalism
• Hamrick Rd., Collinsville.
• Mini Farm Rd.
Safety check-point
• North Hills St.-State Blvd.
Accident hit and run
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Lizzie Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Hall Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• Richard Johnson Rd., Toomsuba.
• Pine Springs Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Valley Rd.
Meet complainant
• Lost Horse Rd.
• 5th St.
• Byrd Doerner Rd., Collinsville.
• W Lauderdale Rd., Collinsville.
Observation
• Crescent Lake Rd.
Burglary to vehicle
• Hwy. 495.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
Assist invalid
• 107 71st.
Dispatched and canceled en route
• 157 Interstate 20/59 WB.
• 6604 Hwy. 80.
Dispatched and canceled while leaving the station
• 2341 40th.
High-angle rescue, 6129 13th.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 3099 7th.
• 118 Hwy. 11/80.
• 2202 10th.
Not reported
• 2307 12th.
• 5218 Shumate.
• 7591 Hwy. 39.
• 810 14th.
Alarm system sounded due to a malfunction
• 2226 Hillcrest.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 2400 Hwy. 19.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
•5700 Valley.
Trash or rubbish fire contained
• 211 North Hills.
Lock-in
• 615 45th.
Passenger vehicle fire
• 3712 Royal.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
