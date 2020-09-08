Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Willful trespassing - James Stephens, born in 1973.
• Public drunk - Beyonika Lewis, born in 1978, 2007 20th Ave., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, willful trespassing, disturbance of a business.
• Simple assault on a minor - Yehudi Sims, born in 1998, 3017 9th St., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Tyrek D. Williams, born in 1999, 1921 Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Maghen G. Thrash, born in 1984, 1526 Carl Harper Rd., Meridian. Thrash is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI/other - Jaquarian M. Toole, for in 1991, 200 23rd St. Apt. B184, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jamal Horn, born in 1996, 315 60th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, homeless. Watkins is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Antonyio Donwell, born in 2000, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 88, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Christopher Randle, born in 1990, 5942 Tubbs Rd., Toomsuba.
• Willful trespassing - Tamarcus Evans, born in 2002, homeless.
• DUI/refusal - Gregory Coleman, born in 1978, 108 Thompson Ave., Quitman.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Anthony M. Terry, born in 1971, 2813 Pendorff Rd., Laurel.
• DUI - Ismeal Diaz, born in 1998, 3314 21st St., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Guy McRae, born in 1995, 141 Baker Rd., Belden. McRae is also charged with shoplifting/three counts.
• Trespassing - Mary R. Adams, born in 1966, 1430 Overhill St. Houston, Texas.
• DUI - Travis F. Bethea, born in 1993, 1224 61st Ct., Meridian. Bethea is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Shoplifting - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, homeless. Watkins is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI/other - Billy D. Edwards, born in 1967, 10061 Rd. 266, Philadelphia.
• Simple assault/threat - Aisha D. Roberts, born in 1995, 4120 9th St. Apt. 1305, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Darren S. Pruitt, born in 1988, 1809 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of order of agreement - Christian Alford, born in 1999, 211 North Hills St. Apt. J1, Meridian.
• Stalking - Taylor Carter, born in 2000, 2413 2nd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Deon Cole, born in 1995, 2016 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Dennis Martin, born in 1998, 11099 Hill Thompson Rd., Collinsville.
• Disorderly conduct - Antonio A. Owens, born in 1994, 3820 9th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Durell S. Clay, born in 1992, 2026 27th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jassmunn Haynes, born in 1989, 2113 18th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Derickus Dean, born in 1998, 107 71st Place Apt. 34, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Jaylon Johnson, born in 2000, 909 21st St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Tuesday.
Robbery
• 3100 block of St Paul St., 9:20 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of A St., 7:31 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 3100 block of 7th St., 7:05 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4600 block of North Hills St., 11:30 a.m.
Shootings
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 1:45 a.m.
• 2400 block of 40th Ave., 11 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/first offense - Roderick Lathaniel Bell, 30, 506 Front St. Ext., Meridian. Bell is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Larceny, under lease or rental agreement/two counts - Robert Earl Carney, 54, 734 Needham Rd., Needham, Ala.
• Grand larceny/more than a $1,000 - Wendy Ivy Carney, 41, 734 Needham Rd. Needham, Ala. Carney is also charged with larceny, under lease or rental agreement.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Darius Clark, 23, 3413 Hillside Rd., Meridian. Clark is also charged with seat belt violation, expired tag, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Monche Gomes, 20, 100-162 Sack Flowers Rd., Collins. Gomes is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Probation violation/parole - James Deon Grice, 32, 817 Church Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Sara Kay Hamburg, 34, 216 East Church St. Apt. 4, Quitman.
• Trespassing - Jesse Livingston Hearne, 37, 17574 Chunky Duffee Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
• DUI/first offense - Shanteadorian Hopson, 27, 497 Murphy Rd., Meridian. Hopson is also charged with obstructing traffic, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Failure to appear - Jakala Rachelle Houston, 26, 1801 24th St., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Frederick Shawnta Hudson, 40, 154 East Broach Rd., Daleville.
• DUI/first offense - Nathaniel Jones, 45, 3712 7th St., Meridian. Jones is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Darrin Moffite Jr., 51, 107 71st Place, Meridian. Moffite Jr. is also charged with felony DUI.
• DUI/other substance - Sean Pearson, 18, 3304 Ash Ave., Meridian. Pearson is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Antonio D. Pickett, 42, 3107 5th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Kortney Renae Pierce, 27, 2970 Lauderdale Rd., Lauderdale.
• Probation violation/parole - Lauren Chelsea Poythress, 34, 5305 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Jaquavius Deshawn Ratcliff, 25, 5359 8th St. Ext., Meridian. Ratcliff is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Public drunk - Deanna Nicole Ruff, 37, 5715 Omitted Rd., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Madison K. Shepherd, 19, 425 East Country Woods Dr., Covington, Ga. Shepherd is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Brandy Steele, 42, 539 49th Ave., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Brandy Leshay Steele, 42, 4221 20th St., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Michael Roshanda Steele, 39, P.O. Box 823, DeKalb. Steele is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Public drunk - John Kenneth Stewart, 33, homeless, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Joseph Thompson, 41, 60 CR 1581, Quitman.
• DUI/first offense - Whitney Walk, 34, 1819 5th Ave., Meridian. Walker is also charged with sale of marijuana.
• Possession of controlled substance - Garrod Javon Walker, 36, 3802 43rd St., Meridian.
• Grand larceny-more than $1,000/two counts - Tyrek Deunta Williams, 20, 6961 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Meridian. Williams is also charged with petit larceny-up to $1,000.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Tuesday.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 145-Dr. Brock Rd.
• 27th Ave.-6th St.
• 26th Ave.-6th St.
• 26th Ave.-6th St.
• Lockheed Dr.-Dale Dr.
Theft
• Interstate 20 at Hwy. 11/80.
Burglary
• Shiloh-Vimville Rd.
• Graham Cemetery Rd.
Road-block
• Old Marion Rd.-23rd St.
• 20th St. Ext.-College Dr.
• 5th St.-Cooper Ave.
• N. Hills St.-Lindley Rd.
• Lindley Rd. Near Lamar School.
• Hwy. 495-King Rd.
• Marion Russell Rd at Fairgrounds.
• Old 8th St. Rd. near 70th Place.
• Pine Springs Rd.-Allen Swamp.
Stolen vehicle
• Branch Estates.
Disturbance
• Suqualena Meehan Rd. South.
• Hwy, 19N, Collinsville.
Shooting
• Earnest White Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Tuesday.
Sept. 4
• False alarm, 63rd Ave.
Sept. 5
• Outside fire, 8th St.
• Vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Dr.
• Medical assist, Crabapple Dr.
• Lock-out, 28th St.
• Medical assist, 52nd St.
• Medical assist, 55th Ave.
• False alarm, 5th St.
• False alarm, 8th St.
• Unauthorized burning, Tanner Circle.
Sept. 6
• False alarm, 17th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39
• False call, Hwy. 80W.
Sept. 7
• Medical assist, 22nd Ave. Heights.
• False alarm, Hwy. 39N.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy 45 by-pass.
• Search for person, 44th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
