Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday through Wednesday.
Sept. 1
• Simple assault - Lashena Watts, born in 1989, 480 56th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief/two counts - Joshua M. Moulds, born in 1983, 9898 Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian. Moulds is also charged with trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Robert Evans, born in 1978, 2213 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disclosure of intimate visual material - Artecia M. Crowell, born in 1992, 7001 59th Place, Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Jeremy McCaleb, born in 1981, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. F2, Meridian. McCaleb is also charged with public drunk.
• Shoplifting - Zachary Moffett, born in 1998, 134 McKenzie Ln., Enterprise.
• Telephone harassment - Shakira Q. Andrews, born in 2001, 3178 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba.
• Shooting in the city - Roshandra L. Thames, born in 1982, 537 47th Ave., Meridian.
Sept. 2
• Indecent exposure - Jeremy R. Killens, born in 1982, 1621 25th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Douglas Ross, born in 1978, 3009 56th Ct., Meridian. Ross is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 3
• Disorderly conduct - Jeremy R. Killens, born in 1982, 1621 25th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Douglas Ross, born in 1978, 3009 56th Ct., Meridian. Ross is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Simple assault - Johnny C. Taylor, born in 1972, 2701 Chandler St. Apt. 54, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Antonio Smith, born in 1988, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. C22, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Zacarrius R. Clark, born in 1998, 3401 55th Place, Meridian. Clark is also charged with giving false information.
• Simple assault - Rockyle C. Marsh, born in 1991, 1209 29th Ave., Meridian. Marsh is also charged with simple assault/threat.
Sept. 4
• Domestic violence/two counts - Lawson M. Grant, born in 1982, 710 North Broad St. York, Ala. Grant is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Impersonating an officer - Chad J. Grantham III, born in 1993, 10091 Rd. 1513 Philadelphia, Miss. Grantham III is also charged with DUI.
• Willful trespassing - James J. Lanier, born in 1998, 4416 26th St., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with giving false information.
• Simple assault/threat - Mario L. Terrell, born in 1979, 905 28th Ave., Meridian. Terrell is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Sept. 5
• DUI refusal - Jacorrie C. Robinson, born in 1995, 1821 Obie Clark Ave., Meridian.
Sept. 6
• Domestic violence - Rodric L. Lipsey, born in 1994, 1526 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Lester L. Pearson III, born in 1975, 7046 CR 670, Quitman.
• Simple assault - Kiara K. Person, born in 1993, 200 23rd St. Apt. B3, Meridian. Person is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Trespass less than larceny - Dana B. White, born in 1991, 10889 Meehan Savoy Rd. W Enterprise.
• Shoplifting/Spirit - Erika M. Dearman, born in 1997, 788 Scruggs Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/Spirit - Brittney S. Thrash, born in 1983, 966 Lake St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Sept. 1
• Commercial burglary - 4300 block of 8th St., 10:09 a.m.
• Stolen vehicles - 7100 block of Hwy. 80W, 11:10 a.m.
• Auto burglary - 4600 block of Broadmoor Dr., 11:30 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 6200 block of 16th Ave., 5:50 p.m.
Sept. 2
• Commercial burglary - 800 block of Hwy. 19N - 8:12 a.m.
• Church burglary - 3400 block of 27th St., 7:18 a.m.
Sept. 3
• Stolen vehicles - 5100 block of 5th St., 5:56 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 2300 block of D St., 9:57 p.m.
Sept. 4
• 1200 block of Will Wright Rd., 2:57 a.m.
Sept. 5
• Robbery - 4600 block of 5th St., 9:47 p.m.
• Commercial burglary - 400 block of Russell Dr., 9:38 a.m; 5500 block of 1st St., 4:44 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 6400 block of Hwy. 39N, 3:58 p.m.
Sept. 6
• Commercial burglary - 100 block of 17th St., 8:55 a.m.
• Commercial burglary - 4300 block of 8th St., 2:49 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 2200 block of South Frontage Rd., 8:15 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 3800 block of Paulding St., 7:39 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed evidence found to support the calls.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• Possession of controlled substance - Diante James Dorsey, 21, 3131 Arts St., New Orleans, La. Dorsey is also charged with speeding 30-over, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Miguel Angel Lozano, 43, 1409 James Pardin Rd., Meridian. Lozano is also charged with careless driving.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sept. 6
• Sale of methamphetamine - Paul Martin Burke, 44, 8315 Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.
• DUI/second offense - Kardae Shamone Cole, 31, 1134 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian. Cole is also charged with suspended driver’s license, expired tag, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Ronnie Tyrone Cooks, 41, 8286 Kyles Place, Meridian. Cooks is also charged with no liability insurance, careless driving.
• DUI/other substance - Paris Marie Dixon, 15, 4315 Hwy. 39, Meridian. Dixon is also charged with no driver’s license, improper equipment, child endangerment/three counts.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Kaytlynn Gordon-Smith, 22, 5219 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/five counts - Leandra Simone Gray, 28, 2517 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Cedrico Emanuelo Green, 27, 529 55th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Escover Hernandex, 17, Lauderdale. Hernandex is also charged with expired tag.
• DUI/first offense - Rodric Lenard Lipsey, 28, 8481 CR 191, Meridian. Lipsey is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Roberto Pirice Lopez, 38, 9239 Candy Cane Ln., Meridian. Lopez is also charged with improper lane usage, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay - Howard Earl Mobley Jr., 50, 2201 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jeffery Neal, 48, 1147 Sandflat Rd., Meridian. Neal is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, public profanity.
• DUI/first offense - Nicholas Kaden Nelson, 18, Butler, Ala.
• Public drunk - Lachacha L. Patton, 46, 310 56th Ave., Meridian. Patton is also charged with false ID information.
• Possession of methylphenidate - Nova Leann Perry, 40, 917 Hudson Lane, Waynesboro.
• Probation violation/parole - Jaelin Price, 24, 6112 Oakland Park St., Meridian.’ • DUI/other substance - Donte Mikel Priester, 23, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W, Meridian. Priester is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, child restraint law.
• Failure to pay - Carl Wayne Rawson Jr., 40, 1970 Hwy. 18, Louin.
• DUI/first offense - Travis Santall Smith, 38, 12905 CR 544, Meridian. Smith is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay - Johnny Clay Taylor, 50, 1203 Karnagay Dr., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Johnathan Kyle Webb, 25, 10351 CR 4314, Collinsville. Webb is also charged with expired tag.
Sept. 7
• Failure to pay - Jeremy R. Adams, 35, 3315 N Hills St., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Mohanned Saleh Ali Albaadany, 43, 4302 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Adrea Demetrius Hudson, 31, 1000 Heritage Valley Rd., Norcross, Ga. Hudson is also charged with failure to signal, expired tag.
• Failure to pay - Markee Demon Jones, 43, 1011 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Ja’Kevien K’Mario Love, 18, 2812 St Andrews St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Nykeia Janae Lowery, 19, 5114 North View Dr., Meridian. Lowery is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance. • DUI/first offense - Roy Lee McCoy, 42, 41 Fairchild Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Steven Lee Nance, 45, 162 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian. Nance is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Possession of a controlled substance with intent - Andre Strong Jr., 30, Hwy. 45 Ford Rd., Porterville. Strong Jr. is also charged with trafficking. • Credit card, intent to defraud-felony/26 counts - Khalidia Kasheed Wright, 43, 127 W North Street, Kosciusko.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Wednesday.
Sept. 1
• Vandalism - 5th St; Hwy. 19N.
• Theft - Hwy. 19N; Lizelia Rd.
• Safety check-point - Hwy. 11S/Arundel Rd.
Sept. 2
• Traffic stop - 5th St; Hwy. 496; Sweet Gum Bottom Rd.
• Accident with injuries - Vimville Causeyville Rd.
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
Sept. 3
• Safety check-point - Hwy. 19S Wilkinson Loop.
• Shooting - Poplar Springs Dr.
• Accident - Vally St-44th Ave.
• Person with a weapon - Sandflat Rd.
Sept. 4
• Traffic stop - 65th Ave; Hwy. 19N.
• Disturbance - Old 8th St Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Mt. Carmel Rd/Hillview Dr.
• Shoplifting - State Blvd. Ext.
• Flagged down - 5th St.
• Burglary/already occupied - Causeyville Rd.
• Shooting - Bergin Rd; Louise Dr.
Sept. 5
• Accident no injuries - Minnow Bucket Rd-Barncastle; Cricket Rd/State Blvd. Ext.
• Traffic stop - 71st Place.
• Safety check-point - Dale Dr; Marion Russell Rd-Old Homestead.
Sept. 6
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39N-38th Ct.
• Accident with injuries - North Lakeland Dr.
• Theft - John C. Stennis Dr.
• Theft - 5th St.
• Accident no injuries - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Traffic stop - Interstate 20/59 WB.
• Observation - Blue Top Rd.
• Meet complainant - 14th St.
• Suicide attempt - Old Hwy. 19S.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39N.
• Traffic stop - 29th Ave.
• Traffic stop - 10th Ave.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
Sept. 3
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire - 2606 Grandview.
• Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle - 4805 Vimville-Causeyville.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 20 23rd; 3817 37th.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 1412 24th.
• Not reported - 157 Interstate 20/59 EB; 1626 Key; 65 Hwy. 19.
Sept. 4
• Assist invalid - 1011 MLK Jr. Memorial.
• Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire - 6504 North Hills.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 1223 34th; 4314 20th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2814 Edgewood; 3017 40th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 3602 44th.
• Not reported - 107 71st; 1203 39th.
Sept. 5
• Building fire - 2404 Willow Bend.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 4105 A; 610 38th; 910 Hwy. 19.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 1901 Front; 2021 30th.
• Smoke or odor removal - 712 24th.
Sept. 6
• Canceled on medical scene - 2302 37th.
• Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle - 225 Hwy. 45.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2254 39th; 2451 40th; 3017 40th.
• Not reported - 1020 Hwy. 39; 5635 Cooper; 5818 Hwy. 493.
Sept. 7
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 1901 Front.
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 307 Mill.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 715 Bonita.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1312 32nd; 6600 Poplar Springs.
• Not reported - 1404 North Lakeland; 3599 12th; 7009 10th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Wednesday.
Sept. 2
• Motor vehicle accident - Vimville-Causeyville Rd. (Southeast).
• Emergency medical rescue - Sylvester Lewis (Collinsville).
Sept. 3
• Assist - Chickenhouse Rd. (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire - CR 352 (Clarkdale, Long Creek).
Sept. 4
• Motor vehicle accident - Dogwood Lake Rd. (Bailey).
Sept. 5
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap).
• Assist - Ruth Lane (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service - Blind Brown Rd. (Bailey).
• Brush fire - Skyline Rd. (Causeyville).
Sept. 6
• Motor vehicle accident - North Lakeland Dr. (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 34 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
