Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Burglary/commercial building - Adrianne Jeanette Harris, 28, 1123 24th Ave., Meridian.

• Armed robbery - Ron Keith Lewis, 47, 5121 5th St., Meridian.

• Burglary/commercial building - Samuel Paul Sharp, 38, 1123 24th Ave., Meridian.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Probation violation/parole - James Robert Broadway, 54, 6817 Zero Rd., Meridian.

• Murder/capital - Robert Donta Byrd, 17, 1434 36th Ave., Meridian. Byrd is also charged with robbery/armed.

• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts - Antonio Devon Clay, 20, 2923 Davis St. Clay is also charged with probation violation/parole, drive-by shooting.

• DUI/first offense - Timothy D. Cole, 37, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 73, Meridian. Cole is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Avery George Cotton, 46, 6411 Midway Rd., Carthage. Cotton is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obtain controlled substance by fraud means, failure to appear/six counts.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Corey Joseph Friend, 32, 6230 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Friend is also charged with felony malicious mischief/vandalism/two counts.

• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/three counts - Gakobie Jones, 18, 2616 Edgewood Dr., Meridian.

• Driving under the influence of other substance - Jerbreshia Nicole Kirk, 20, 5635 Cooper Circle, Meridian. Kirk is also charged with no driver’s license, seat belt violation, insurance card law in vehicle.

• Driving under the influence of other substance - Angelica Marie LeJeune, 27, 3741 Dillard Rd., Meridian. LeJeune is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, no license tag.

• DUI/first offense - Wayne Liveriche Motley, 65, 210 North Stonewall St., Enterprise. Motley is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Failure to appear/three counts - Shadana Sims, 31, 3714 Davis St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Johnny Lee Thomas, 25, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with careless driving, no turn signal, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer/two counts, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of cocaine.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Burglary

• Twitley Branch Rd.

• Valley Rd. Lot 98.

• Cook Rd.

Theft

• Byrd-Doerner Rd.

Stop suspicious

• 7th St.-38th Ave.

• 29th Ave.-Chandler St.

• Stop suspicious, Hwy. 145-Dr. Brock Rd.

Road-block

• Old 31st Ave. near Valley Rd.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

• Possession of methamphetamine - Kendrick Jamelle Monday, 35, 19539 Sandy Bank Dr., Tomball, Texas.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, B St.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags