Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Burglary/commercial building - Adrianne Jeanette Harris, 28, 1123 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Armed robbery - Ron Keith Lewis, 47, 5121 5th St., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial building - Samuel Paul Sharp, 38, 1123 24th Ave., Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - James Robert Broadway, 54, 6817 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Murder/capital - Robert Donta Byrd, 17, 1434 36th Ave., Meridian. Byrd is also charged with robbery/armed.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts - Antonio Devon Clay, 20, 2923 Davis St. Clay is also charged with probation violation/parole, drive-by shooting.
• DUI/first offense - Timothy D. Cole, 37, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 73, Meridian. Cole is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Avery George Cotton, 46, 6411 Midway Rd., Carthage. Cotton is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obtain controlled substance by fraud means, failure to appear/six counts.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Corey Joseph Friend, 32, 6230 Grantham Rd., Meridian. Friend is also charged with felony malicious mischief/vandalism/two counts.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/three counts - Gakobie Jones, 18, 2616 Edgewood Dr., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Jerbreshia Nicole Kirk, 20, 5635 Cooper Circle, Meridian. Kirk is also charged with no driver’s license, seat belt violation, insurance card law in vehicle.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Angelica Marie LeJeune, 27, 3741 Dillard Rd., Meridian. LeJeune is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, no license tag.
• DUI/first offense - Wayne Liveriche Motley, 65, 210 North Stonewall St., Enterprise. Motley is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear/three counts - Shadana Sims, 31, 3714 Davis St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Johnny Lee Thomas, 25, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with careless driving, no turn signal, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer/two counts, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of cocaine.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary
• Twitley Branch Rd.
• Valley Rd. Lot 98.
• Cook Rd.
Theft
• Byrd-Doerner Rd.
Stop suspicious
• 7th St.-38th Ave.
• 29th Ave.-Chandler St.
• Stop suspicious, Hwy. 145-Dr. Brock Rd.
Road-block
• Old 31st Ave. near Valley Rd.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
• Possession of methamphetamine - Kendrick Jamelle Monday, 35, 19539 Sandy Bank Dr., Tomball, Texas.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, B St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.