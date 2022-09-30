Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept. 28
• Domestic violence - Kyle Scarbrough, born in 2001, 4219 23rd St., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Charde Reed, born in 2000, 2427 4th Ave., Apt. 28, Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Damarcus M. Loper, born in 2002, 3421 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Shakerria Cole, born in 1993, 4990 Askew Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 28
• Stolen vehicles - 8300 block of Northside Dr., 11:17 a.m.
• Auto burglary - 4200 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 11:39 a.m.
• Shooting - 800 block of 14th St., 1:16 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept. 28
• Disturbance of family - Tonya Erwin, 39, 8991 Fellowship Rd. Lot 1, Chunky. Erwin is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• DUI/first offense - Jamarcus Deundre Gowdy, 25, 3811 20th St., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Jason Leshun Naylor, 46, 4383 Leroy Naylor Rd., Lauderdale. Naylor is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• DUI/other substance - Randy Lemont Wallace, 47, 351 56th Ave., Meridian. Wallace is also charge with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, disregard of traffic device, possession of stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Allisha Marie Whitmer, 34, 2387 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Michael Jarell Williams, 39, 2387 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Sept. 29
• DUI/first offense - Christian Dejon Bourrage, 22, 7516 Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Eris Marquir Brown, 30, 4302 36th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - David Monroe Joles, 52, 9132 Joles Rd., Lauderdale. Joles is also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting arrest.
• Disturbance of family - Ronald Wayne McGowin Jr., 33, 13181 Newton End Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - John David Oliver, 44, 3452 Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba. Oliver is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, insurance card law in vehicle, possession of marijuana in vehicle, unknown offense.
• Possession of controlled substance - Kimberly Ann Scruggs, 36, 1955 Sam Lackey Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jaylin Kenderikus Williams, 25, 26 Camden Way, Fairburn, Ga.
Sept. 30
• Failure to pay - Dylan Austin Criddle, 22, 194 Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Yumaris Sanchez Knott, 21, 8827 Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 27
• Traffic stop - North Hills St.
Sept. 28
• Traffic stop - Roebuck Dr/Grand Ave.
• Traffic stop - College Dr.
• Traffic stop - Roebuck Dr.
• Impaired driver - 34th St.
• Pursuit - 71st Place.
• Vandalism - Valley Rd.
• Disturbance - Hwy. 493.
• Burglary in progress - Jackson Military Rd.
• Suspicious vehicle - Windsor Rd/Pine Springs Rd.
• Safety check point - West Lauderdale Rd/Richard May.
• Disturbance - Long Creek Rd.
Sept. 29
• Theft - Cotton Gin Rd/Hwy. 45N.
• Theft - Old 89th St Rd. N.
• Vandalism - Long Creek Rd.
• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.
• Safety check point - 31st Ave.
• Traffic stop - 39th Ave/South St.
• Pursuit - 8th St.
• Disturbance - Newton End Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19S SB.
• Traffic stop - Bonita Lakes Dr.
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Centerhill-Martin Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N.
• Structure fire - Westwood Dr.
• Safety check-point - Old Country Club Rd E/Confederate.
• Safety check-point - Buntin Gunn Rd/Poplar Springs Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Honeysuckle Dr.
• Safety check-point - Chandler Rd/Pine Springs Rd.
Sept. 30
• Safety check-point - Buntin Gunn Rd/Poplar Springs Rd.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
Sept. 29
• Possession of MDMA - Joshua Jeremaine Cannon, 33, 2366 Glenrock Dr., Decatur, Ga.
• Possession of MDMA - Marion Derirrail Duffey, 40, 119 Standford St., Atlanta, Ga.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Sept. 29
• Possession of marijuana more than 30 grams - Tito Martez Hill Edwards, 30, 4617 Shalamore St., New Orleans, La. Edwards is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 29
• Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle - 2785 Sellers.
• Lock-out - 301 63rd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 200 23rd; 2015 Mosby; 4401 40th.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - Not reported, Hwy. 45.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 3240 47th.
• Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator - 910 Hwy. 19.
• Not reported - 2117 Hwy. 19.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 27
• Emergency medical service - Rollins Dr. (Lauderdale).
Sept. 28
• Grass fire - Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Brush fire - Earl Vaughn Rd. (Southeast).
Sept. 29
• Grass fire - Interstate 20 (Lost Gap).
• Structure fire - Zero Rd. (Long Creek, Clarkdale).
• Grass fire - Interstate 20 (Lost Gap).
• Structure fire - Westwood Dr. (Lost Gap, Collinsville, Suqualena).
• Emergency medical service - Alamucha/Whynot Rd. (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 49 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
