Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Simple assault/threat - Mary A. Robbins, born in 1952, 1927 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian. Robbins is also charged with willful trespassing/two counts.
• Shoplifting - Kandy Scarbrough, born in 1957, 4117 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Michael Moore, born in 1989, homeless.
• Simple assault - Miles Dean, born in 1978, 3125 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Frankie E. Pruitt born in 1980, 2711 11th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Commercial burglary
• 1500 block of 25th Ave., 9:55 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3200 block of 24th Ave., 8:06 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2300 block of North Frontage Rd., 9:03 a.m.
• 4600 block of Paulding St., 2:36 p.m.
Shootings
• 4400 block of Highland Park Dr., 6:25 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Ronardo Santwoine Bussey, 26, 1018 Jarvis Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn.
• Failure to appear - Markee Demon Jones, 41, 1011 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Carl W. Keyt, 53, 8403 Summers Park Ln., Soddy Daisy, Tenn.
• Failure to pay/12 counts - Billy Ray Odell Moore, 23, 7850 David Newell Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - John David Oliver, 42, 3452 Yachtsman Dr., Toomsuba. Oliver is also charged with careless driving, suspended driver’s license.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Jacob Dylan Sims, 21, 5322 Breckenridge Rd., Meridian.
• Burglary commercial building/two counts - Jessica Rebecca Sloan, 30, 4532 Highland Park Dr., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Assault
• Bronson Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. at Northshore Dr., Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Lock-in, 30th St.
• Vehicle accident, 18th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
• Gas leak, 28th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 2nd St. South.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Causeyville Rd. (Causeyville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.