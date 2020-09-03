Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Rape/statutory - Toshihiro A. Gordon, 25, 608 CR 650, Quitman.

• Petit larceny - Antonio Davon Houston, 28, 9161 Billy Bell Rd., Lauderdale.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Vandalism

• Will Wright Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• False alarm, 11th Ave.

• Outside fire, Sowashee St.

• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.

• Short circuit wiring defect, Knight Parker Rd.

• Vehicle accident, 45th Ave.

• Short circuit wiring defect, 24th St.

• Vehicle accident, 45th Ave.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

 

