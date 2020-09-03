Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Rape/statutory - Toshihiro A. Gordon, 25, 608 CR 650, Quitman.
• Petit larceny - Antonio Davon Houston, 28, 9161 Billy Bell Rd., Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Vandalism
• Will Wright Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• False alarm, 11th Ave.
• Outside fire, Sowashee St.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Short circuit wiring defect, Knight Parker Rd.
• Vehicle accident, 45th Ave.
• Short circuit wiring defect, 24th St.
• Vehicle accident, 45th Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
