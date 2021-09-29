Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Simple assault - Tameeka L. Easley, born in 1979, 1318 19th St. Apt. A 3, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Johnnie M. Bryant, born in 1980, 2310 33rd Ave., Meridian. Bryant is also charged with domestic violence.
• Telephone harassment - Cedric D. Croft Sr., born in 1983, 4319 25th St., Meridian. Croft Sr. is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Ervin M. Smith, born in 1992, 400 Heritage Dr., Crowley, Texas.
• Possession of marijuana - Deangelo Moore, born in 2000, 3802 Paulding St. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Cledarrius McConnell, born in 1989, 2014 19th Ave., Meridian. McConnell is also charged with public drunk.
• Disorderly conduct - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Marcus L. Seals, born in 1982, 369 Willie Chandler Rd. Toomsuba.
• Disorderly conduct - Benjamin L. Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with public drunk.
• DUI - Rodrick G. Rankin, born in 1975, 224 Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Anthony Brooks, born in 1967, 1616 18th St., Meridian. Brooks is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Disorderly conduct - Bradford Caldwell, born in 1990, 322 2nd St., Shubuta.
• Shoplifting - Corey C. Collins, born in 1984, 1515 50th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Nikita M. Gardner, born in 1987, 3443 Hwy. 513 Apt. 15, Quitman.
• Simple assault/threat - Jaqualyn Darby, born in 2002, 1703 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Dawanna R. Budd, born in 1968, 10856 Gilbert Joyner Rd., Meridian.
• DUI - Bruce A. Harris, born in 1984, 1923 11th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Shannon L. Tention, born in 1980, 302 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Arson/three counts - Lewis Bullock, 70, homeless.
• Escape/felony - Roshonda S. Clark-Jennings, 38, 2425 State Blvd. Meridian. Clark-Jennings is also charged with burglary/commercial.
• Robbery/armed - Tyquan Roshun Craig, 14, 2204 20th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Brian Letaurris Robinson, 30, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 700 block of Front St. Ext., 8:06 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 5300 block of Old Poplar Springs Dr., 6:29 a.m.
• 900 block of 36th Ave., 10:35 a.m.
• 200 block of 3rd Ave. S.
Shootings
• 2000 block of Mosby Rd., 11:37 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 3700 block of Paulding St., 9:53 a.m.
• 2700 block of 40th Ave., 1:51 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• 48-72 hour hold for investigation - Dawanna Renee Budd, 53, 10856 Gilbert Joyner Rd., Meridian.
• Murder - Jacob Dalton Hyde, 16, 10856 Gilbert Joyner Rd., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Teresa Leighann Shirey, 39, 1314 Lakeland Dr., Meridian.
• Failure to register as a sex offender/non-compliant - Lederrick Lashawn Brown, 33, 1408 29th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Livio Cockrell, 35, 514 Old Country Club Rd. Marion. Cockrell is also charged with driving on wrong side of road, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Latishea J. Jones, 36, 619 55th Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Probation violation/parole - Charles Dewayne Sheffield, 28, 1168 Judge Sekul Ave., Biloxi.
• Probation violation/parole - Jessica Rebecca Sloan, 31, 2738 44th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Dispatched and canceled en route
• 1013 17th.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 1481 Hwy. 19 SB.
• 518 Hwy. 19.
Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional
• 321 Indian Hills.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
