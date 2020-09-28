Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Disorderly conduct - Antonyio Donwell, born in 2000, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 88, Meridian. Donwell is also charged with resisting arrest, shoplifting.
• Simple assault - Angie Ruffin, born in 1983, 6516 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Aaron Mosley, born in 2002, 3505 49th Ct., Meridian.
• DUI - Quincy D. Hughes, born in 1989, 635 Calusa Rd., Marion.
• DUI - Canton Williams, born in 1990, 318 23rd Ave. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Donald M. Pittman III, born in 1993, 1272 Brassfield Rd. Pontotoc.
• DUI/refusal - Rahkeem E. Hugler, born in 1994, 79 McGill Ct. Georgiana, Ala.
• DUI/refusal - Terrance Westerfield, born in 1984, 8153 Hwy. 16W, DeKalb. Westerfield is also charged with disorderly conduct/two counts.
• Panhandling - Brandon Chaney, born in 1985, homeless.
• Carrying concealed weapon - Kendric K. Nobles, born in 1998, 4030 59th Place, Meridian.
• Abuse of E-911 - Latasha Combs, born in 1983, 1108 26th Ave., Apt. A, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Terrance C. McMillian, born in 1990, 2653 St Andrews St. Apt. B4, Meridian. McMillian is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/other - David C. Moore, born in 1992, 104 Crestwood Cove, Clinton.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 4800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 9:18 p.m.
• 400 block of Front St. Ext., 12:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2300 block of Hwy. 19N, 4:33 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 6:20 a.m.
• 2300 block of North Frontage Rd., 3:08 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 3:15 p.m.
• 1600 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 7:33 p.m.
• 4500 block of 17th St., 9:17 p.m.
Shootings
• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 1:07 p.m.
• 1800 block of 19th Ave., 4:59 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Eris Marquir Brown, 28, 4302 36th St., Meridian. Brown is also charged with improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Tyrees Lashun Brown, 39, 6554 Chickasaw St., Marion. Brown is also charged with suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/second offense - Terrance Lorenzo Clayton, 38, 4068 York Rd., Lauderdale. Clayton is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear/six counts - Brandon Lee Cullum, 24, 4859 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Billy R. Dowda, 8575 Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Kadarious Goddard, 21, 109 38th Ct., Meridian. Goddard is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Jamione Levontiez Green, 24, 215 Sanford St., Jackson. Green is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Joe Anthony Griffin, 62, 4009 5th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Christy Evette Hill, 45, 6272 Oxford Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/second offense - Shuna P. Knight, 20, 7875 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd. Toomsuba. Knight is also charged with seat belt violation, insurance card law in vehicle, possession of marijuana in vehicle, improper equipment.
• Failure to appear - Justin Lee Langdon, 30, 486 Harper Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jannetta Latrice Lard, 29, 8473 Everette Mosley Rd., Lauderdale. Lard is also charged with child restraint law/three counts, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, child endangerment/five counts.
• DUI/first offense - Rita Aldy McCan, 66, 5061 Fish Lodge Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Brayden Anthony Rushing, 21, 5196 Zero Rd., Meridian. Rushing is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - William Abraham Smith Jr., 51, 8157 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Smith Jr. is also charged with simple assault.
• Court order/mandatory days - Brandy Leshay Steele, 42, 4918 21st St., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Ty’Qwon Dashawn Taylor, 20, 7911 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - William Bryant Thompson Jr., 49, 2252 Suqualena Meehan Rd. South, Meridian.
• Larceny, less than trespass (joyriding) - Billy Dustin Tolbert, 36, 975 Knight Rd., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Lawrence C. Wells, 38, 245 Shelton Rd., Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Burglary
• Collinsville-Martin Rd.
• Walker Bottom Rd.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 39N bypass near B St.
Accident
• Whippoorwill Rd.
• Suqualena Rd. at Hwy. 494.
Road block
• Old Country Club Rd. at Confederate Dr.
• Causeyville Rd. at Zero Rd.
• York Rd. at Kewanee Rd.
• Lauderdale Toomsuba at Butts Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Cow Creek Rd.
Missing person
• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd. Lot 14.
Mississippi Department of Corrections
• Probation violation/parole/two counts - Demetrice Dontray Johnson, 24, 673 Conehatta St., Marion.
• Probation violation/parole - Dennis Ray Latney, 30, 469 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Juan Gregorio Juan - 28, 765 Cane St., Forest. Juan is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Sept. 25
• False alarm, 27th St.
• Building fire, 42nd Ave.
Sept. 26
• Building fire, 42nd Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Grandview Ave.
• Gas leak, 27th Ave.
Sept. 27
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire, Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell, Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
