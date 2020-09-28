Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Disorderly conduct - Antonyio Donwell, born in 2000, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 88, Meridian. Donwell is also charged with resisting arrest, shoplifting.

• Simple assault - Angie Ruffin, born in 1983, 6516 Old 8th St. Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Aaron Mosley, born in 2002, 3505 49th Ct., Meridian.

• DUI - Quincy D. Hughes, born in 1989, 635 Calusa Rd., Marion.

• DUI - Canton Williams, born in 1990, 318 23rd Ave. Apt. 1, Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian.

• DUI - Donald M. Pittman III, born in 1993, 1272 Brassfield Rd. Pontotoc.

• DUI/refusal - Rahkeem E. Hugler, born in 1994, 79 McGill Ct. Georgiana, Ala.

• DUI/refusal - Terrance Westerfield, born in 1984, 8153 Hwy. 16W, DeKalb. Westerfield is also charged with disorderly conduct/two counts.

• Panhandling - Brandon Chaney, born in 1985, homeless.

• Carrying concealed weapon - Kendric K. Nobles, born in 1998, 4030 59th Place, Meridian.

• Abuse of E-911 - Latasha Combs, born in 1983, 1108 26th Ave., Apt. A, Meridian.

• DUI/other - Terrance C. McMillian, born in 1990, 2653 St Andrews St. Apt. B4, Meridian. McMillian is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

• DUI/other - David C. Moore, born in 1992, 104 Crestwood Cove, Clinton.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Commercial burglary

• 4800 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 9:18 p.m.

• 400 block of Front St. Ext., 12:50 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 2300 block of Hwy. 19N, 4:33 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 6:20 a.m.

• 2300 block of North Frontage Rd., 3:08 p.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 3:15 p.m.

• 1600 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 7:33 p.m.

• 4500 block of 17th St., 9:17 p.m.

Shootings

• 2400 block of Old Marion Rd., 1:07 p.m.

• 1800 block of 19th Ave., 4:59 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/first offense - Eris Marquir Brown, 28, 4302 36th St., Meridian. Brown is also charged with improper equipment.

• DUI/first offense - Tyrees Lashun Brown, 39, 6554 Chickasaw St., Marion. Brown is also charged with suspended driver’s license.

• DUI/second offense - Terrance Lorenzo Clayton, 38, 4068 York Rd., Lauderdale. Clayton is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Failure to appear/six counts - Brandon Lee Cullum, 24, 4859 Causeyville Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Billy R. Dowda, 8575 Whippoorwill Rd., Meridian.

• Possession of stolen firearm - Kadarious Goddard, 21, 109 38th Ct., Meridian. Goddard is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, no liability insurance.

• DUI/first offense - Jamione Levontiez Green, 24, 215 Sanford St., Jackson. Green is also charged with no driver’s license.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Joe Anthony Griffin, 62, 4009 5th St., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Christy Evette Hill, 45, 6272 Oxford Rd., Lauderdale.

• DUI/second offense - Shuna P. Knight, 20, 7875 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd. Toomsuba. Knight is also charged with seat belt violation, insurance card law in vehicle, possession of marijuana in vehicle, improper equipment.

• Failure to appear - Justin Lee Langdon, 30, 486 Harper Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Jannetta Latrice Lard, 29, 8473 Everette Mosley Rd., Lauderdale. Lard is also charged with child restraint law/three counts, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, child endangerment/five counts.

• DUI/first offense - Rita Aldy McCan, 66, 5061 Fish Lodge Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Brayden Anthony Rushing, 21, 5196 Zero Rd., Meridian. Rushing is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana/first offense.

• Malicious mischief/vandalism - William Abraham Smith Jr., 51, 8157 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Toomsuba. Smith Jr. is also charged with simple assault.

• Court order/mandatory days - Brandy Leshay Steele, 42, 4918 21st St., Meridian.

• Driving under the influence of other substance - Ty’Qwon Dashawn Taylor, 20, 7911 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd., Lauderdale.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - William Bryant Thompson Jr., 49, 2252 Suqualena Meehan Rd. South, Meridian.

• Larceny, less than trespass (joyriding) - Billy Dustin Tolbert, 36, 975 Knight Rd., Meridian.

• Trespassing - Lawrence C. Wells, 38, 245 Shelton Rd., Toomsuba.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Burglary

• Collinsville-Martin Rd.

• Walker Bottom Rd.

Stop suspicious

• Hwy. 39N bypass near B St.

Accident

• Whippoorwill Rd.

• Suqualena Rd. at Hwy. 494.

Road block

• Old Country Club Rd. at Confederate Dr.

• Causeyville Rd. at Zero Rd.

• York Rd. at Kewanee Rd.

• Lauderdale Toomsuba at Butts Rd.

Stolen vehicle

• Cow Creek Rd.

Missing person

• Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd. Lot 14.

Mississippi Department of Corrections

• Probation violation/parole/two counts - Demetrice Dontray Johnson, 24, 673 Conehatta St., Marion.

• Probation violation/parole - Dennis Ray Latney, 30, 469 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.

Mississippi Highway Patrol

• DUI/first offense - Juan Gregorio Juan - 28, 765 Cane St., Forest. Juan is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

Sept. 25

• False alarm, 27th St.

• Building fire, 42nd Ave.

Sept. 26

• Building fire, 42nd Ave.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, Grandview Ave.

• Gas leak, 27th Ave.

Sept. 27

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Structure fire, Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd. (Russell, Toomsuba).

• Motor vehicle accident, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

