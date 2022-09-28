Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sept. 26
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Ladarreana Octdia Anderson, 19, 1614 16th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Lucas T. Wiley, born in 1993, 200 23rd St. Apt. B138, Meridian. Wiley is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Simple assault - Camilla A. Houston, born in 2001, 1551 47th Ave., Meridian.
Sept. 27
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Sammetrius Ruffin, 26, 2607 Edgewood Dr., Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with seat belt violation, improper license tag display, insurance card law in vehicle.
• Public drunk - Kendrick L. Starks, born in 1985, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. B14, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Angela D. Hill-Gibbs, born in 1974, 1815 14th Ave., Meridian. Hill-Gibbs is also charged with simple assault/threat, willful trespassing, disturbance of a business.
• Simple assault/threat - Shalisa J. Cole, born in 1997, 1916 34th Ave., Meridian. Cole is also charged with assault on a minor, malicious mischief/two counts, disturbing a business/two counts.
• Disturbing a business - Gary O. Cameron, born in 1986, 614 James E. Chaney Dr. Meridian.
• Simple assault - Jamie Blanks, born in 1995, 1321 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Robert A. Woodard, born in 1984, 1485 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Demarkus L. Walker, born in 1991, 3713 15th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Rockyle C. Marsh, born in 1991, 1209 29th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sept. 27
• Auto burglary - 2100 block of 20th Ave., 7:23 a.m.
• Auto burglary - 2900 block of Hwy. 39N, 3:22 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 800 block of 45th Ave., 10:45 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sept. 26
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Joseph Lewis Arrington, 28, 726 65th Ave., Meridian. Arrington is also charged with careless driving, disregard of traffic device/two counts, driving on wrong side of road, improper turn, failure to pay.
• Disturbance of family - Ennis Lamario Naylor, 37, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
Sept. 27
• DUI/first offense - Victoria Renee Rogers, 30, 1513 Cleaver Dr., Nacogdoches, Texas. Rogers is also charged with failure to dim headlights, child restraint law, possession of marijuana in vehicle, child endangerment.
• Public drunk - Tyrone D. Smith, 54, 1314 10th Ave., Columbus, Miss.
• Possession of scheduled II, III, IV, V drugs - Kaniya Chrishay Beason, 1135 Newton Dethen Rd., Newton.
• Domestic violence/felony - Gary Orlandour Cameron, 35, 614 James E Chaney Dr., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Miles Demetris Jones, 39, 7073 Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd., Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, failure to pay.
• Trespassing - Norman Dwight McKinney Jr., 26, homeless.
• Failure to pay - Yasemin Taylor Norris, 27, 506 Front St., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Ra’Kiyya Daneen Payne, 19, 1718 16th St., Meridian. Payne is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/second offense - Johnny Mark Sublette, 53, 3147 Officers Lake Rd., Meridian. Sublette is also charged with no driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia.
• Home invasion - Kenyatta Tremelle Walker Jr., 27, 1426 30th Ave., Meridian. Walker Jr. is also charged with rape, attempted.
• DUI/second offense - Timothy Williams, 38, 29 A Northtown Rd., Jackson. Williams is also charged with driving with suspended license.
Sept. 28
• Disturbance of family - Travis Eugene Sullivan III, 29, 1472 Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Sullivan III is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sept. 26
• Petit larceny - Mosley Lake Rd.
• Meet complainant - 5th St.
• Accident unknown - 5th St.
• Serve papers - 5th St.
• Suspicious vehicle - 44th Ave.
• Traffic stop - 22nd Ave. S.
Sept. 27
• Meet complainant - Westwood Dr.
• Disturbance - Bolen Long Creek Rd.
• Theft - Constitution Ave.
• Traffic stop - 23rd St.
• Disturbance - Lauderdale Toomsuba Rd.
• In possession - I-20 WB.
• Safety check point - 20th St. Ext.
• Safety check point - Old 31st Ave/31st Ave.
• Unknown trouble - Long Creek Rd.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/other substance - Aryuna Denise Coleman, 19, 13252 CR 32, Lisman, Ala. Coleman is also charged with speeding 10-19 MPH over speed limit.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sept. 27
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 232 Bonita.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 295 Old Country Club.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2003 North Hills; 3220 35th; 3401 23rd.
• Trapped by power lines - 2599 24th.
• Unauthorized burning - 3134 38th.
• Not reported - 118 Hwy. 11/80; 4000 34th; 4401 40th.
Sept. 28
• Bomb scare, no bomb - 3309 Meridale.
• Gas leak - 2102 Front.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 3516 15th.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 2109 27th.
• Not reported - 1801 24th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 24 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.