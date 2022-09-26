Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Sept. 22

• Domestic violence - Carnelius Hill, born in 1989, 313 54th Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Jakyra Collins, born in 1999, 3400 21st St., Meridian.

• Disturbance of a business - Jarrod Boykin, born in 1982, 9864 Pleasant Hill Rd., Gilbertown, Ala. Boykin is also charged with trespassing.

Sept. 23

• Telephone harassment - Jamaiah Ross, born in 2004, 3716 42nd Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Rakeith Watson, born in 1988, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian. Watson is also charged with disorderly conduct.

• Simple assault/threat - Deontae Henderson-Goodwin, born in 2000, 4709 5th St., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Otis Jones Jr., born in 1964, 5202 Druid Lane, Meridian.

• Simple assault - Tyson M. Johnson, born in 1982, 3517 35th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Sept. 22

• Stolen vehicle - 4600 block of Paulding St., 6:14 a.m.

• Auto burglary - 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 6:21 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 2100 block of 19th Ave., 8:28 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 3800 block of 29th St., 9:36 p.m.

Sept. 23

• Stolen vehicle - 1300 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 8:13 p.m.

• 2200 block of 44th Ave., 9:51 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 3000 block of 40th Ave., 10:19 a.m.

• Residential burglary - 3600 block of North Hills St., 5:43 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 2500 block of 39th St., 9:08 p.m.

• Shooting - 3400 block of State Blvd., 1:54 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Sept. 23

• Failure to pay - Chanida Grace Lane, 29, 35 CR 24202 Hickory.

Sept. 24

• DUI/first offense - Dantagnan Shondell Dawkins, 36, 122 Old Hwy. 15 Loop, Newton. Dawkins is also charged with no license tag.

• DUI/first offense - Aaron Duane Ginn, 45, 3510 22nd St., Meridian.

• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Daniel Shante Hinton, 41, 283 Terry Rd., Lauderdale. Hinton is also charged with possession of controlled substance.

• Disturbance of family - Tommie James Reed Jr., 45, 2521 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Reed Jr. is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.

• Failure to pay - Will Barclay Scott II, 39, 1619 68th Ave., Meridian.

Sept. 25

• Disturbance of family - Hallie E. Barrett, 34, 2450 Huckelberry Lane, Bailey.

• Probation violation/parole - Anthony Edward Evans, 44, 1408 46th Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Demetrius Lashon Ford, 34, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 69, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Robert Wesley Haskins, 37, 7183 Jimmy Smith, Meridian.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Herbert Andy Jenkins, 26, 5034 30th Place, Meridian. Jenkins is also charged with failure to pay, possession of weapon by convicted felon, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Glenda Faye Pruett, 38, 4068 Old Homestead Lot 12, Meridian.

• Simple assault causing bodily injury - William Ray Pruitt, 40, 4658 Homestead Rd. Lot 12, Meridian. Pruitt is also charged with MS Compulsory School Attendance Law.

Sept. 26

• DUI/first offense - Franklin Chase Brown, 20, 3834 Suqualena-Meehan Rd., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Apryl Alexandria Rainey, 23, 3807 44th St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Sept. 23

• Traffic stop - 10th St.

• Theft - Newton Co. Martin Rd.

• Meet complainant - 5th St.

• Theft - York Rd.

• Theft - Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.

• Burglary/already occupied - Tanglewood Dr.

• Assault - 14th St.

• Traffic stop - Old Hwy. 80W.

Sept. 24

• Welfare check - Valley Rd-Oak Grove Rd.

• Theft - Old Hwy. 80W.

• Shoplifting - Hwy. 145.

• Accident no injuries - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.

• Theft - Antioch Rd.

• Disturbance - Hwy. 496.

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19S.

• Accident - Hwy. 19N.

• Disturbance - Meehan-Savoy Rd.

• Traffic stop - Causeyville Rd-Georgia Pacific.

Sept. 26

• Safety check point - Hwy. 495-Gum Log Rd.

• Meet complainant - Will Garrett Rd.

• Disturbance - Hwy. 19N.

• Meet complainant - Valley Rd.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

Sept. 24

• Dispatched and canceled en route - 349 Oakwood.

• Not reported - 3199 20th; 3399 23rd.

Sept. 26

• Not reported - 2252 42nd; 3208 Druid.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

