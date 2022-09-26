Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Sept. 22
• Domestic violence - Carnelius Hill, born in 1989, 313 54th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jakyra Collins, born in 1999, 3400 21st St., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Jarrod Boykin, born in 1982, 9864 Pleasant Hill Rd., Gilbertown, Ala. Boykin is also charged with trespassing.
Sept. 23
• Telephone harassment - Jamaiah Ross, born in 2004, 3716 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Rakeith Watson, born in 1988, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian. Watson is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Simple assault/threat - Deontae Henderson-Goodwin, born in 2000, 4709 5th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Otis Jones Jr., born in 1964, 5202 Druid Lane, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Tyson M. Johnson, born in 1982, 3517 35th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Sept. 22
• Stolen vehicle - 4600 block of Paulding St., 6:14 a.m.
• Auto burglary - 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 6:21 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 2100 block of 19th Ave., 8:28 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 3800 block of 29th St., 9:36 p.m.
Sept. 23
• Stolen vehicle - 1300 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 8:13 p.m.
• 2200 block of 44th Ave., 9:51 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 3000 block of 40th Ave., 10:19 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 3600 block of North Hills St., 5:43 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 2500 block of 39th St., 9:08 p.m.
• Shooting - 3400 block of State Blvd., 1:54 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
Sept. 23
• Failure to pay - Chanida Grace Lane, 29, 35 CR 24202 Hickory.
Sept. 24
• DUI/first offense - Dantagnan Shondell Dawkins, 36, 122 Old Hwy. 15 Loop, Newton. Dawkins is also charged with no license tag.
• DUI/first offense - Aaron Duane Ginn, 45, 3510 22nd St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Daniel Shante Hinton, 41, 283 Terry Rd., Lauderdale. Hinton is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
• Disturbance of family - Tommie James Reed Jr., 45, 2521 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Reed Jr. is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Failure to pay - Will Barclay Scott II, 39, 1619 68th Ave., Meridian.
Sept. 25
• Disturbance of family - Hallie E. Barrett, 34, 2450 Huckelberry Lane, Bailey.
• Probation violation/parole - Anthony Edward Evans, 44, 1408 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Demetrius Lashon Ford, 34, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 69, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Robert Wesley Haskins, 37, 7183 Jimmy Smith, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Herbert Andy Jenkins, 26, 5034 30th Place, Meridian. Jenkins is also charged with failure to pay, possession of weapon by convicted felon, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Glenda Faye Pruett, 38, 4068 Old Homestead Lot 12, Meridian.
• Simple assault causing bodily injury - William Ray Pruitt, 40, 4658 Homestead Rd. Lot 12, Meridian. Pruitt is also charged with MS Compulsory School Attendance Law.
Sept. 26
• DUI/first offense - Franklin Chase Brown, 20, 3834 Suqualena-Meehan Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Apryl Alexandria Rainey, 23, 3807 44th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Sept. 23
• Traffic stop - 10th St.
• Theft - Newton Co. Martin Rd.
• Meet complainant - 5th St.
• Theft - York Rd.
• Theft - Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd.
• Burglary/already occupied - Tanglewood Dr.
• Assault - 14th St.
• Traffic stop - Old Hwy. 80W.
Sept. 24
• Welfare check - Valley Rd-Oak Grove Rd.
• Theft - Old Hwy. 80W.
• Shoplifting - Hwy. 145.
• Accident no injuries - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd.
• Theft - Antioch Rd.
• Disturbance - Hwy. 496.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19S.
• Accident - Hwy. 19N.
• Disturbance - Meehan-Savoy Rd.
• Traffic stop - Causeyville Rd-Georgia Pacific.
Sept. 26
• Safety check point - Hwy. 495-Gum Log Rd.
• Meet complainant - Will Garrett Rd.
• Disturbance - Hwy. 19N.
• Meet complainant - Valley Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Sept. 24
• Dispatched and canceled en route - 349 Oakwood.
• Not reported - 3199 20th; 3399 23rd.
Sept. 26
• Not reported - 2252 42nd; 3208 Druid.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.