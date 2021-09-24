Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m.Tuesday, September and 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 22:
•Domestic violence/two counts-Steve A. McWilliams Jr., born 1972, 2515 Grand Avenue, Meridian
•Driving under the influence- Fredreick Vallar II, born 1972, 4515 State Blvd, Meridian
•Driving under the influence-Spencer Whitefield, born 1983, 863 Morrow Road, Lawrence.
•Simple assault- Stephon K.Bell, born 2002, 2914 Chandler Street, Meridian.
•Shoplifting Everett Brown, born 1979, 5327 Linmore Drive, Marion.
•Trespassing- Brian C. Swain, born 1989, 917 42nd Avenue Apt. 1303 Meridian. Swain has also been charged with profane language and disorderly conduct.
•Fighting in public- Shuneke Battle, born 2001, Water Valley Road, Meridian. Battle is also charged with disturbance of business.
•Driving under the influence-Minnie I. White, born 1953, 1005 Steamdale Pt. West Antioch, Tennessee.
•Domestic violence-Andrew L. Ruffin, born 1964, 6625 North Hills Street, Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24:
Robbery
•2400 block of North Hills Street at 4:07 a.m.
Auto burglary
•900 block of 1st Avenue East at 6:12 a.m.
•1400 block of Roebuck Drive at 2:41 p.m.
Residential burglary
•6200 block of Highway 39 North at 8:22 a.m.
•2300 block of Crabapple Drive at 11:27 a.m.
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls on Thursday, September 23.
•No shootings were reported on Friday, September 24.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, September 22 and 8:43 a.m. Friday, September 25:
•Motor vehicle theft/felony-Richard ONeal Carson, 54, 40th Avenue, Meridian. Carson is also charged with hold for outside agency/law enforcement.
•Probation violation-Guy Wilson Mcrae,36, 25th Street, Meridian
•Possession of controlled substance-Lester Leroy Mislead, 54, 2704 Valley Road Lot 24, Meridian.
•Possession of controlled substance with intent/two counts-Dylan Taylor Stephens, 27, Meridian.
•Possession of methamphetamine- Breanna Renee Thomas,22, 2279 Pickard Campbell Road, Meridian. Thomas is also charged with the sale of drugs near church or school.
•Improper equipment- Shaliya Alissa Collins, 16, 214 North Beckman Court, Dallas, Georgia. Collins is also charged with driving under the influence/child endangerment and DUI/first offense.
•Felon in possession of a firearm, James Eric Dukes, 33, 2603 24th Avenue C3, Meridian. Dukes is also charged with shooting into a dwelling house.
•Mississippi compulsory school attendance law/tow counts-Ashley Nicole George, 39, 4320 Chandler Road, Meridian.
•Sale of methamphetamine/two counts-Bobby Lewis Harvard, 39, Lake Street, Meridian. Harvard is also charged with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm and failure to pay.
•Speeding-Tyler Nguyen, 16, 445 Eastwood Street, Meridian. Nguyen is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense and driving under the influence of other substances.
•Possession of drugs while in possession of firearm-Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 23, 996 Lake Street, Meridian. Nicholas is also charged with simple assault and trespassing.
•Probation violation/parole-Eddie Jerome Stewart, 32, 3615 Highland Avenue, Meridian.
•Possession of methamphetamine- Kenyaya LaTaurus,42, 851 Hall Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Thursday, September 23 to Friday, September 24:
Pick up wanted
•40th Avenue, Meridian.
Disturbance
•Will Garrett Road, Meridian.
Theft
•5th Street
Accident with an injury
•Will Garrett Road, Meridian,
•Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Observation
•Chandler Road, Meridian.
•7th Street, Meridian.
Accident no injuries
•Valley Road, Meridian.
Traffic stop
•Interstate 20/59 westbound, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday, September 21 to Wednesday, September 22:
•Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional-1733 2nd Street, Meridian.
•Lock-in-200 23rd Street, Meridian.
•Smoke detector, activation due to malfunction-1108 56th Street, Meridian.
•Not reported-1013 17th Street, 1408 Roebuck, Drive, Meridian, 2500 14th Street, Meridian and 3999 29th Street, Meridian.
•Gas leak, 506 Front Street, Meridian and 8 38th Street, Meridian.
•Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 8629 Hillview Street, Meridian
•Not reported-2705 North Hills Street and 7375 Center Hill Street, Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Thursday, September 23 to Friday, September 24:
•Emergency medical service-Buck Newell Road (Southeast).
•Emergency medical service-Jeff Davis Road (Russell)
•Missing child- Center Hill Road (Bailey, LEMA, Mehan, city 8, 9 and rescue.)
Ambulance Runs
•Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Thursday at 2:47 p.m. and 40 emergency runs Friday at 3:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.