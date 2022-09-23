Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Sept. 21

• Shoplifting/Walmart - Byron L. Humphries Jr., born in 1973, 79 Country Ln. 4111 Pachuta.

• Disorderly conduct - Tommie J. Reed Jr., born in 1977, 526 Cooper Ave., Meridian. Reed Jr. is also charged with resisting arrest.

Sept. 22

• Probation violation/parole - Michael Brent Duell, 45, homeless.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Sept. 21

• Residential burglary - 3900 block of 36th Ave., 6:08 p.m.

• Residential burglary - 5400 block of 5th St., 7:42 p.m.

• Shooting - 3300 block of 17th St., 6:34 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Sept. 21

• Burglary-dwelling house - Travis Contz Campbell, 34, 11569 Hwy. 45N, Meridian. Campbell is also charged with failure to pay.

Sept. 22

• DUI/first offense - David Tran Le, 22, 1430 North Hills, Meridian. Le is also charged with seat belt violation.

• DUI/first offense - Mason Grant Wooldridge, 27, 11729 Mary Dr., Collinsville. Wooldridge is also charged with careless driving.

Sept/ 23

• Possession of controlled substance - Regina Suzette Sullivan, 58, 1534 Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Sullivan is also charged with probation violation/parole.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Sept. 21

• Theft - Constitution Ave.

• Traffic stop - Allen Swamp Rd/Hookston Rd.

Sept. 22

• Traffic stop - 19th St.

• Accident - Hwy. 19S/Camp Binachi Rd.

• Accident - Hwy. 19S/Water Valley Rd.

• Burglary already occupied - John C. Stennis Dr.

• Traffic stop - N Frontage Rd.

• Traffic stop - S Frontage Rd.

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 80 W.

• Traffic stop - W Lauderdale Rd.

• Traffic stop - Paulding St.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Alarm system activation - 3017 29th.

• Lock-out - 4524 Hwy. 39.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2307 33rd; 6204 15th; 815 33rd.

• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 2217 25th.

• Unauthorized burning - 2501 40th.

• Not reported - 115 8th; 2829 40th.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

Sept. 21

• Vehicle fire - I-20.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 19 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

