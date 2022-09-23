Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept. 21
• Shoplifting/Walmart - Byron L. Humphries Jr., born in 1973, 79 Country Ln. 4111 Pachuta.
• Disorderly conduct - Tommie J. Reed Jr., born in 1977, 526 Cooper Ave., Meridian. Reed Jr. is also charged with resisting arrest.
Sept. 22
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Brent Duell, 45, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 21
• Residential burglary - 3900 block of 36th Ave., 6:08 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 5400 block of 5th St., 7:42 p.m.
• Shooting - 3300 block of 17th St., 6:34 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept. 21
• Burglary-dwelling house - Travis Contz Campbell, 34, 11569 Hwy. 45N, Meridian. Campbell is also charged with failure to pay.
Sept. 22
• DUI/first offense - David Tran Le, 22, 1430 North Hills, Meridian. Le is also charged with seat belt violation.
• DUI/first offense - Mason Grant Wooldridge, 27, 11729 Mary Dr., Collinsville. Wooldridge is also charged with careless driving.
Sept/ 23
• Possession of controlled substance - Regina Suzette Sullivan, 58, 1534 Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Sullivan is also charged with probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 21
• Theft - Constitution Ave.
• Traffic stop - Allen Swamp Rd/Hookston Rd.
Sept. 22
• Traffic stop - 19th St.
• Accident - Hwy. 19S/Camp Binachi Rd.
• Accident - Hwy. 19S/Water Valley Rd.
• Burglary already occupied - John C. Stennis Dr.
• Traffic stop - N Frontage Rd.
• Traffic stop - S Frontage Rd.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 80 W.
• Traffic stop - W Lauderdale Rd.
• Traffic stop - Paulding St.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Alarm system activation - 3017 29th.
• Lock-out - 4524 Hwy. 39.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 2307 33rd; 6204 15th; 815 33rd.
• Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire - 2217 25th.
• Unauthorized burning - 2501 40th.
• Not reported - 115 8th; 2829 40th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 21
• Vehicle fire - I-20.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 19 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
