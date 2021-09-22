Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday, September 17 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, September 22:
•Simple assault threat- Bernecia L. Smith, born 1994, 506 Front Street Ext, Apt.14, Meridian.
•Domestic violence-Glen Moffite, born 1986, 1116 Gilbert Joyner Road, Meridian, Moffite is also charged with stalking and telephone harassment.
•DUI/refusal- Jacoby A, Clayton, born 1994, 901 Dr. Charles Johnson Ave. Apt. 4, Meridian. Clayton is also charged with giving false information and simple assault threat.
•Willful trespassing- Clifton C. Clayton, born 1997, 200 23rd Street Apt. B167 Meridian.
•DUI-Lamont C. Lewis, born 1969, 4303 5th Street, Meridian.
•Public drunk-Helen M. Davis, born 1981, 8021 Hwy. 488 Carthage. Davis is disorderly conduct.
•Disorderly conduct- Dimitri L. McConnell, born 1992, 1618 9th Avenue, Meridian. McConnell is also charged with disturbing the family.
•Public drunk-Tony S. Jones, born 1984, 107 71st Place Apt. 136, Meridian. Jones is also charged with disorderly conduct.
•Public drunk- Ashlyn Turnbow, born 2000, 5362 A Mimi Farm Road, Meridian.
•Disorderly conduct/two counts -Roshanda Clark, born 1983, 2425 State Blvd. Meridian. Clark is also charged with resisting arrest and petit larceny.
•Willful trespassing- Robert D. Williams, born 1975, 3528 33rd Street, Meridian. William is also charged with malicious mischief.
•Disturbance of business-Rox S. Barnes, born 1984. 2213 2nd Avenue Apt.D. Meridian.
•Domestic violence-Terrell Clayton, born 1985, 2647 St. Luke Street, Meridian.
•DUI/other-Joseph A. Harrison, born 1979 2419 19th Street, Meridian.
•Public drunk-Joseph W. Humphrey, born 1965, 2003 23rd Avenue, Meridian.
•Simple assault threat-Corey C.Collins, born 1984, 1515 50th Avenue, Meridian. Collins is also charged with destroying property, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct four counts of shoplifting, nine counts of willful trespassing and seven counts of disturbing a business.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Friday, September 17 to Wednesday, September 22:
Robbery
•4500 block on 3rd Street at 8:09 p.m.
Commercial burglary
•1100 block of South Frontage Road at 9:49 a.m.
•2900 block of Highway 39 North at 10:10 a.m.
Stolen vehicle
•100 block of 71st Place at 8:53 a.m.
•1800 block of South Frontage Road at 3:28 a.m.
•3900 block of 25th Avenue at 6:21 p.m.
•2200 block of Highway 39 North at 9:24 p.m.
•2200 block of 8th Street at 4:27 p.m.
Auto burglary
•3900 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 3:03 p.m.
Residential burglary
•6200 block of Highway 39 North at 8:22 a.m
•2300 block of Crabapple Drive at 11:27 a.m
Shootings
Meridian police responded to 16 shots fired calls and when officers arrived on the scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls from Friday, September 17 to Monday, September 20.
•2500 block of 3rd Avenue at 11:14 p.m.
•There were not any shootings to report from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, September 21: and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, September 22:
•Hold for outside agency/law enforcement-Lacey Brooke Joyner, 38, 8010 Center Hill Road, Meridian.
•Escape-concealing/harboring- Yvette Mendoza, 51, 1003 West Exchange Street, Akron, Ohio. Mendoza is also charged with escape/aiding and abetting.
•Burglary/commercial- William Blake Parker, 26, 925 Bonita Drive, Meridian. Parker is also charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.
•Arson/two counts-Robert Dwayne Williams, 3528 33rd Street, Meridian.
•Color of lighting on vehicle-Samaud Josheer Williams, 19, 5433 Hwy. 513 Lot 74, Stonewall. Williams is also charged with no driver’s license, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance and false Identification information.
•Simple assault on a minor/two counts-Daveyonia Bynesha Loyd, 27, 9755 Whippoorwill Road, Meridian.
•Simple assault-Jessica Danielle McNeil, 27, 9069 Westwood Drive, Meridian.
•Probation violation/parole- Sherry Darlene Morris, 57, 8364 King Road, Meridian.
•Simple assault-Sharald Thedford, 29, 9069 Westwood Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday, September 21 to Wednesday, September 22
•No incidents for Tuesday
Missing person
•Centerhill Road, Meridian and Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday, September 21 to Wednesday, September 22:
•Alarm system activation, no fire unintentional-1733 2nd Street, Meridian.
•Lock-in-200 23rd Street, Meridian.
•Smoke detector, activation due to malfunction-1108 56th Street, Meridian.
•Not reported-1013 17th Street, 1408 Roebuck, Drive, 2500 14th Street ,2705 North Hills Street, 375 Center Hill Street and 3999 29th Street, Meridian.
•Gas leak, 506 Front Street, Meridian and 8 38th Street, Meridian.
•Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, 8629 Hillview Street, Meridian
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Tuesday, September 21 to Wednesday, September 22:
•No fire runs
Ambulance Runs
•Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. and 40 emergency runs Wednesday at 2:39 p.m.
