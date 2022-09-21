Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Sept. 16
• Willful trespassing - Christian S. Bennett, born in 1985, 1422 18th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Mason D. Howard, born in 1993, 2843 CR 672 Quitman.
Sept. 17
• Domestic violence - Antonio M. McClelland, born in 1979, 300 55th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Courtnie Stevens, born in 1988, 8984 Westwood Dr., Meridian. Stevens is also charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault on officer.
• Public drunk - Antonio D. Young, born in 1969, 3210 46th St., Meridian. Young is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Possession of marijuana - Jarvis R. Cook, born in 1998, 2919 Mt. Barton Place, Meridian.
Sept. 18
• Disorderly conduct - Amber A. Harris, born in 1989, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. F2, Meridian. Harris is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Disorderly conduct - Susan Halford, born in 1984, 3920 King Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tyler S. Penry, born in 1994, 4017 Torrey Pines Dr., Byran, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Jaquaesha Q. McCoy, born in 1999, 1509 65th Ave., Meridian. McCoy is also charged with child neglect.
• Domestic violence - Areaunia S. Green, born in 1995, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D105, Meridian.
Sept. 19
• Petit larceny - Shaquille Z. Butler, born in 1993, 2207 13th St., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Fredez Leanders Clark, 29, 918 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - James Jaqwavious Gordon, 24, 3018 Davis St., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Montrell Cortez Ramsey, 27, 5056 37th St., Meridian.
Sept. 20
• Child support/failure to pay - Labyran Farrell Thedford, 59, 1718 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. Thedford is also charged with DUI.
Sept. 21
• Willful trespassing - Johnny L. Ruffin, born in 2002, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Tuesday.
Sept. 16
• Stolen vehicle - 2400 block of State Blvd., 11:41 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle - 157 mile of I-20 W, 7:35 p.m.
Sept. 18
• Robbery - 4300 block of 13th St., 9:33 p.m.
• Residential burglary - 3300 block of 21st St., 9:46 p.m.
Sept. 19
• Commercial burglary - 400 block of Front St. Ext., 7:29 a.m. • Stolen vehicle - 4200 block of North Hills St., 1:37 p.m. • Residential burglary - 3600 block of 35th Ave., 12:11 p.m.
Sept. 20
• Commercial burglary - 200 block of South Frontage Rd., 8 a.m.
• Shooting - 800 block of 29th St., 11:05 a.m.
• Shooting - 600 block of MLK Dr., 2:46 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sept. 19
• Shoplifting - Donald Lee Beck, 40, 2827 Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
• Rape/Forcible - Jeffery P. Marcum, 55, 11183 Robinson Rd., Collinsville. Marcum is also charged with lustful touching.
• DUI/first offense - Madison Abigail Martin, 18, 14971 Ararat Rd., Toxey, Ala. Martin is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - John Oleshak, 47, 7200 Marion Ave., Levittown, Pa.
• Possession of controlled substance - Paula Michelle Pilgrim, 26, 60039 Hatley Rd., Amory.
Sept. 20
• DUI/first offense - Melissa Edwards, 38, 5814 5th St., Meridian. Edwards is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Sept. 21
• DUI/other substance - Laquinta Tyesha Anthony, 29, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Kenton Alexander Johnson, 25, 3817 29th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Demetria Shanbrea Jones, 24, 4831 33rd St., Meridian. Jones is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Alex Michael Minchew, 26, 5833 Fisher Rd., Meridian. Minchew is also charged with disregard of traffic device, DUI/child endangerment.
• Failure to register as a sex offender, non-compliant/two counts - Jarrett Romero Nelson, 40, 1243 Nelson Lane, Edwards, Miss. Nelson is also charged with stalking, cyberstalking.
• DUI/first offense - Ronnie Ladell Pearson, 29, 15190 Hickory Little Rock Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Pearson is also charged with no liability insurance, seat belt violation, improper equipment, suspended driver’s license.
• Public drunk - Travis Eugene Sullivan III, 29, 1472 Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Sullivan III is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Leonard Earl Wright, 62, 1416 49th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Sept. 19
• Burglary to vehicle - Ross Dr.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19S/James Stoddard Rd.
Sept. 20
• Traffic stop - 42nd Ave./Royal Rd.
• Meet complainant - Centerhill/Martin Rd.
• Domestic violence - Poplar Springs Dr/68th Ct.
• Meet complainant - 5th St.
• Unknown trouble - Long Creek Rd.
• Traffic stop - Fisher Rd/Armetta Hood Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Old Hwy. 80W.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19 N/5th St.
Sept. 21
• Traffic stop - 65th Ave.
• Traffic stop - 5th St.
• Theft - Old Hwy. 45N.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
• Conspiracy to commit a crime-felony - James Earl Harbour, 38, 9347 Fred Clayton Rd., Lauderdale.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 299 3rd.
• Not reported - 4401 40th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
Sept. 19
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 45 bypass (Clarkdale).
Sept. 20
• Assist - Aycock Rd. (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 14 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 39 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
