Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday, September 17 and 8:43 a.m. Monday, September 20:
•Hold for outside agency-Matthew Thomas Blue, 34, homeless.
•Failure to appear- Stephanie Dawn Evans, 30, 8395 Kewanee Road, Lauderdale.
•Improper equipment/two counts- Jermane Rondriuos Alexander Forbes, 20, 9619 West Lauderdale Road, Collinsville. Forbes is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, three counts of driving under the influence/child endangerment, seat belt sheriff’s office, driving under the influence of other substances and child restraint law.
•Felony/driving under the influence/4th- James Charles Harbin, 58, 5275 Water Valley Road, Meridian.
•Failure to obey police officer directing traffic- Devon O’Neal Harris, 22, 860 Garland Street, Magnolia, Mississippi. Harris is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance,driving under the influence of other substances and driving under the influence child endangerment.
•Aggravated assault/domestic violence-Shane Ethan Kreger,40, Tuscaloosa.
•Hold for outside agency-Steven Lee Nance, 44, 10889 Enterprise.
•Driving under the influence/2nd offense-Trey Deondre Pickens, 26, 706 Leontyne Price Blvd. Meridian. Pickens is also charged with two counts of improper equipment, driving on wrong side of road, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
•Driving under the influence/first offense-Jessica Lauren Stamper, 32, 10147 Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville.
•Driving with a suspend license-Joshua Blake Wilson,28, 2692 Bowten Long Creek Road, Meridian. Wilson is also charged with no liability insurance, driving under the influence first offense and leaving the scene of an accident.
•Driving without headlights-Levi Anthony Woodard, 21, 4703 Marion Drive, Marion. Woodard is also charged with no liability insurance and driving under the influence, second offense.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Friday, September 17 to Monday, September 20:
Accident no injuries
•Warren Lake Road, Meridian.
•Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
Theft
•Russell Mt. Gilled Road, Meridian.
•Hatchery Road, Meridian.
Accident unknown injuries
•Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba
Stolen vehicle
•Pace Road, Meridian.
•Gum Long Road, Bailey
Meet complainant
•Hwy.11/80, Toomsuba.
Pursuit
•Dogwood Lake Road, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
•B W Johnson Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Friday, September 17 to Monday, September 20:
•Excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition, 301 63rd Street, Meridian.
•Outside,rubbish, trash to waste fire-1622 24 Street, Meridian.
•Not reported- 201 Frontage Road, 2208 Hwy. 45, 5104 Chandler Road, Meridian, 815 33rd Street and 42nd Street, Meridian.
•EMS call, excluding vehicle, accident with injures-8226 Ham Road, Meridian.
•Lifting assistance(no ambulance response)- 1914 11th Street, Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Friday, September 17 to Monday, September 20:
• No fire runs
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2:02 p.m.
