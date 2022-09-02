Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Failure to pay - Tarah Michelle Brock, 31, 1416 Will Wright Rd., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Keamber Lashae McCoy, 24, 1318 19th, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of Hwy. 19N, 2:27 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1800 block of 36th Ave., 5:18 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Samuel Sinerell Anthony, 21, 4312 Long Creek Cut-Off Rd.
• DUI/other substance - Mikena Tyrell Beemon, 23, 701 Thompson Rd., Meridian. Beemon is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Daniel Tamere Brown, 30, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Christopher Lee Dean, 39, 1652 32nd St., Meridian. Dean is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Failure to pay - Rae’Shal B. Edwards, 30, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Rheon Daqwan McWilliams, 23, 1901 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Gregory Rhone, 53, 4112 58th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Nick Charles Wince, 40, 2111 41st St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Charles Ray Yarbrough, 40, 4780 Crescent Lake Dr., Meridian. Yarbrough is also charged with failure to pay, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Failure to pay - Sheiana Lamonda Davis, 30, 2015 Mosby Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Johnny James Dunnigan Jr., 58, 2112 35th Ave., Meridian. Dunnigan Jr. is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, expired tag, driving with suspended license.
• DUI/first offense - Jevonte Rahmone Elaire, 30, 6170 Graham Cemetery Rd., Meridian. Elaire is also charged with no liability insurance, no driver’s license, child restraint law, child endangerment/six counts.
• Probation violation/parole - Henry Lee Grady, 47, 301 63rd Place, Meridian.
• Burglary commercial bldg. - Jonathan Michael Mena, 35, 479 CR 150, Stonewall.
• DUI/second offense - Laderry Okeeffe Reed, 36, 114 Obit Clark Dr., Meridian. Reed is also charged with no driver’s license, failure to dim headlights.
• Failure to pay - Eddie Charles Ruttley, 56, 263 Dees Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Zavion Tyrese Sims, 21, 901 36th Ave., Meridian. Sims is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, improper equipment, false ID information.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Sherry Sledge, 62, 5027 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Sammiekah Teachey, 24, 200 23rd St., Apt. B83, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Benjamin Brent Tibbetts, 52, 647 Hwy. 45N, Quitman.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 11S.
Theft
• Dixie Hwy. School Rd.
Assist Metro
• Long Creek Cut-Off Rd.
Theft
• Buntin Gun Rd.
• Hwy. 493.
• Hwy. 19N.
Disturbance
• Point Wanita Lake Rd.
• Zero Rd.
Vandalism
• Mt. Carmel Rd.
• 5th St.
Accident no injuries
• 5th St.
Stolen vehicle
• Pine Springs Rd.
Burglary already occupied
• Old 8th St. Rd.
Safety check-point
• Confederate Dr.
• Zero Rd.
• Hwy. 45 by-pass SB/Laurel Ridge Rd.
• Hwy. 11/Arundel Rd.
Accident
• Hwy. 19N/Hwy. 494.
Accident with injuries
• Dogwood Lake Rd.
Traffic stop
• St Paul St.
• 8th St/45th Ave.
• Hwy. 19N.
• 5th St.
• Hwy. 496.
Accident hit and run
• Hwy. 11/80.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - James Todd Neal, 57, 9938 Masonic Lodge Rd., Meridian. Neal is also charged with careless driving.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Dispatched and cancelled while leaving station
• 1401 College.
Gas leak
• 1426 49th.
• 1825 24th.
• 3241 Grandview.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 518 Bonita Lakes.
• 534 Bonita Lakes.
• 3718 19th.
• 5018 39th Ave.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 2400 Hwy. 19.
• 2100 23rd.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 1010 Hwy. 39.
Not reported
• 1078 Bonita Lakes.
• 3703 47th.
• 2031 32nd.
• 2811 Hwy. 11.
• 3077 Dogwood Lake.
• 4360 Hwy. 39.
• 4517 State.
• 5009 39th Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
