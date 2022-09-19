Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Alexia Alexander, 20, 4122 26th St., Meridian. Alexander is also charged with failure to pay, resisting arrest.

• DUI/first offense - Nathan Alexander Jr., 42, 1807 18th Ave., Meridian. Alexander is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• DUI/first offense - Adrian Allen Anderson, 34, 7585 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Anderson is also charged with abusive call/emergency phone, false ID information, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.

• DUI/first offense - Caleb James Harris, 23, 2771 Suquelena Meehan Rd., Meridian. Harris is also charged with driving on wrong side of road.

• Possession of weapon by a convicted felon - Marquinta Donsha Harris, 45, 607 Amandaleigh Ct., Loganville, Ga. Harris is also charged with possession of controlled substance.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Sakima D. Ivy, 22, 4025 Old Hwy. 19, Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Jonathan Devell Jones, 21, 404 Smith St., Newton.

• DUI/other substance - Jarrod McCoy, 53, 1515 45th Ave., Meridian. McCoy is also charged with seat belt violation, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• Court order/mandatory days - David Anthony Monk, 37, 1338 Prospect Cedar Lake Rd., Conehatta.

• Petit larceny - Jessica Moore-Trawick-Branch, 44, 4620 J.B. Gill Rd., Toomsuba. Moore-Trawick-Branch is also charged with MS Compulsory School Attendance Law.

• Failure to pay - Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 24, 967 Lake St., Meridian.

• Possession of stolen property - Christopher Leon Nichols, 39, 12871 Rock Ridge Rd., Collinsville.

• DUI/other substance - Antonyo Rodrecus Pace, 44, 1318 19th St., Meridian. Pace is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• DUI/first offense - Demarcus Deon Pringle, 30, 1309 Sandflat Loop Rd., Meridian. Pringle is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle, no liability insurance, driving in more than one lane.

• DUI/first offense - Stacy Lynn Stallings, 38, 946 Powell Rd., Meridian. Stallings is also charged with driving in more than one lane, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, failure to pay, assault on law enforcement officer.

• DUI/other substance - Jonathon Fae Webster, 26, 3516 32nd Ave., Meridian. Webster is also charged with seat belt violation, careless driving, suspended driver’s license.

• Failure to pay - Jerree Demarea Ruffin, 25, 2305 B St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Sept. 16

• Theft - Constitution Ave.

• Traffic stop - 26th Ave/B St.

• Meet complainant - Constitution Ave.

• Traffic stop - 46th Ave.

• Theft - Graham Cemetery Rd.

• Disturbance - Old Hwy. 19 SE.

• Traffic stop - 7th St.

• Theft - Vimville-Causeyville Rd.

• Meet complainant - Poplar Springs Dr.

Sept. 17

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 19N.

• Disturbance - I-20/59 WB.

• Traffic stop - College Dr.

• Traffic stop - I-20/59 WB.

• Accident no injuries - Campground Rd.

Sept. 18

• Traffic stop - 23rd Ave.

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39 Bypass/Front St. Ext.

• Accident hit and run - Old 8th St Rd N/Whippoorwill Rd.

• Traffic stop - Dixie Hwy. School Rd.

• Suspicious person - Dr. Brock Rd/Omitted Rd.

• Stolen vehicle - Dees Rd.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

Sept. 16

• Emergency medical rescue - Russell Christian Academy (Russell).

Sept. 17

• Fire alarm - BW Johnson (Causeyville).

• Motor vehicle accident - I-59/149mm (Lost Gap).

• Fire alarm - Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap).

• Emergency medical service call - BW Johnson (Long Creek).

• Emergency medical service call - Bolen Long Creek Rd. (Southeast).

• Emergency medical service call - Lauderdale-Toomsuba Rd. (Lauderdale).

• Brush fire - Dr. Brock Rd. (Clarkdale).

• Emergency medical service call - Old 8th St. Rd. (Collinsville).

Sept. 18

• Emergency medical service call - E Parkway S (Lauderdale).

• Motor vehicle accident - Water Valley Rd. (Southeast).

• Assist - Hwy. 39N (Northeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

