Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Public drunk - Robert Smith, born in 1976, 5215 5th St., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Tylesha Henderson, born in 1996, 4101 10th St. Apt. 1801, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Andrew Toussaint, born in 2001, 750 Kirkwood Ave. Apt. E, San Francisco, Calif.
• Simple assault/threat - Ashley N. Alford, born in 1991, 3416 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - James L. Salisbury, born in 1991, 3416 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Roshanda Clark, born in 1983, 2425 State Blvd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3100 block of Hwy. 39N, 1:02 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4900 block of 15th St., 7:46 p.m.
Shootings
• 4800 block of 8th St., 9:06 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Contempt of court - Sammie Gene Hampton, 45, 720 64th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Dajon Jermun Huggins, 23, 4883 VImville Causeyville Rd., Meridian. Huggins is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Disturbance of family offensive conduct - Tommy Doron Tillman, 32, 5691 Russell Topton, Toomsuba.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Marcus DeShawn Wright, 45, 200 N Hills St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Disturbance
• Causeyville Rd. Near Camp Meridale Rd., Meridian.
• Russell Topton Rd., Russell.
Alarm
• Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• S Frontage Rd. At Bonita Lakes Dr., Meridian.
Roadblock
• Hwy. 19S near Wilkinson Loop, Meridian.
Theft
• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.
• Charlie Dunn Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• False alarm, North Frontage Rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Fire alarm, Two Lake Ln. (Collinsville, Martin).
• Motor vehicle accident, Bolen Long Creek (Southeast/Vimville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
