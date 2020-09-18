Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Public drunk - Robert Smith, born in 1976, 5215 5th St., Meridian.

• Disturbing the peace - Tylesha Henderson, born in 1996, 4101 10th St. Apt. 1801, Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Andrew Toussaint, born in 2001, 750 Kirkwood Ave. Apt. E, San Francisco, Calif.

• Simple assault/threat - Ashley N. Alford, born in 1991, 3416 36th Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - James L. Salisbury, born in 1991, 3416 36th Ave., Meridian.

• Willful trespassing - Roshanda Clark, born in 1983, 2425 State Blvd., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Stolen vehicles

• 3100 block of Hwy. 39N, 1:02 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 4900 block of 15th St., 7:46 p.m.

Shootings

• 4800 block of 8th St., 9:06 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Contempt of court - Sammie Gene Hampton, 45, 720 64th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/second offense - Dajon Jermun Huggins, 23, 4883 VImville Causeyville Rd., Meridian. Huggins is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Disturbance of family offensive conduct - Tommy Doron Tillman, 32, 5691 Russell Topton, Toomsuba.

• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Marcus DeShawn Wright, 45, 200 N Hills St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Disturbance

• Causeyville Rd. Near Camp Meridale Rd., Meridian.

• Russell Topton Rd., Russell.

Alarm

• Long Creek Rd., Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• S Frontage Rd. At Bonita Lakes Dr., Meridian.

Roadblock

• Hwy. 19S near Wilkinson Loop, Meridian.

Theft

• Will Garrett Rd., Toomsuba.

• Charlie Dunn Rd., Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• False alarm, North Frontage Rd.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Fire alarm, Two Lake Ln. (Collinsville, Martin).

• Motor vehicle accident, Bolen Long Creek (Southeast/Vimville).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

