The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday:
•Willful trespassing - Anna M. Monegan, born in 1963, 2707 Chandler St., Meridian. Monegan is also charged with littering, disturbance of a business.
•Domestic violence - Roshanda R. Emerson, born in 1983, 2320 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
•Shoplifting - Travis Burkes, born in 1982, 4998 Old Jackson Rd., Forest.
•Domestic violence - Christopher L. Harris, born in 1974, 2723 41st Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with simple assault/three counts, violation of protection order.
•Willful trespassing - John C. Keen, born in 1975, 1523 Rock Creek Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
•DUI/refusal - Larry T. Portis Jr., born in 1986, 1776 CR 45, Lisman, Ala.
•Domestic violence-Cedrick V. Houston Jr., born 1997, 200 23rd Street, Meridian.
•Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle- William S. Pilgrim, born 2001, 8364 King Road, Meridian. Pilgrim is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
•No incidents
•There were no shootings reported
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Friday.
•Violation of order or agreement - Christopher Lee Harris, 46, 1711 18th Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with failure to pay.
•Felony DUI/fourth offense - Bill Johnson Jr., 45, 494 CR 133, Quitman.
•Receiving stolen property - John Clayton Keen. 46, 1523 Rock Creek Rd., Union.
•Prohibition, deadly weapon or contraband in jail - Dennis Ray Latney, 31, 469 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
•Robbery/armed-Reginald Navels Moton,15, 4210 33rd Ave. Meridian.
•Burglary/commercial- John Kenneth Stewart, 34, 8965 Westwood Drive,Meridian, Stewart is also charged with probation violation/parole.
•Robbery/armed- Zawone Townsend,19, 2204 20th Ave. Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Observation
•Hwy. 19N.
Accident hit and run
•Hwy. 80W.
Stolen vehicle
• Arundel Road
Assault
•Powell Road
Theft
•Constitution Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
•Unauthorized burning, 4721 26th Street
•Heat from short circuit (wiring), defective/worn,1807 17th Street
• Lock-out 3500,Hwy.39
•Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional 321 Indian Hills Street
•Not reported,1199 19th Street and 2800 North Hills Street.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Friday.
Ambulance Runs
•Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m. and 48 emergency runs Friday at 2:40 p.m.
