Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Sept. 14

• Telephone harassment - Matthew C. Chaney, born in 1993, 1716 18th Ave., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with malicious mischief.

• Giving false information - Arcardius Hearn, born in 2002, 1622 43rd Ave., Meridian. Hearn is also charged with disorderly conduct.

Sept. 15

• Simple assault/threat - Dennis R. Palmer, born in 1966, 1803 12th Ave., Meridian. Palmer is also charged with simple assault. malicious mischief, disturbance of a business/two counts.

• Domestic violence - Yehudi G. Sims, born in 1988, 4105 25th St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Sept. 15

• Stolen vehicles - 1300 block of 18th Ave., 5:11 p.m.

• Auto burglary - 2400 block of North Hills St., 12:35 p.m.

• Shootings - 500 block of 54th Ave., 6:22 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Sept. 15

• Probation violation/parole - Barry Burge, 60, 1716 18th Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Christopher Zanthony Clark, 35, 4220 22nd St., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Katie Busby Cole, 32, 1472 Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Cole is also charged with trespassing.

• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Reginald Bercell Dixon, 54, 1001 34th Ave., Meridian.

• Failure to pay - Sabrina Michelle Ruffin, 31, 4100 9th St., Meridian.

Sept. 16

• DUI/first offense - Adrian Allen Anderson, 34, 7565 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Anderson is also charged with improper equipment, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.

• Bench warrant - Madelyn Castillo - 25, 3705 CR 150, Quitman.

• DUI/first offense - Marshall Ray Emerson, 41, 4198 Bailey Acres Rd., Meridian. Emerson is also charged with disregard of traffic device, possession of marijuana/first offense.

• Domestic violence - Hezekiah Moss, 24, 5227 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba.

• Contempt of court - Kimberly Rena Ransom, 35, 2541 Billy Harper Rd., Toomsuba.

• Probation violation/parole - Kimberly Susan Scott, 54, 1019 Grand Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Sept. 13

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 11/80.

• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39N.

Sept. 14

• Suspicious vehicle - College Dr.

• Improperly parked - Knox Rd.

• Theft - Cricket Rd.

• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.

Sept. 15

• Theft - Hwy. 19S.

• Disturbance - Greenhill Rd.

• Vandalism - Jeffrey Acres Rd.

• Theft - 5th St.

• Accident with injuries - Aycock Rd.

• Theft - Hwy. 495.

• Stolen vehicle - Hwy. 493.

• Safety check-point - Hwy. 493.

• Safety check-point - Hwy. 45N.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

Sept. 14

• Cooking fire, confined to container - 1910 Hwy. 19.

• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 7590 Lake Cove.

• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 107 71st; 201 56th.

• Passenger vehicle fire - 1415 24th; 3410 Highland.

• Not reported 2423 North Hills; 4216 Club Park.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

Sept. 14

• Emergency medical rescue - Deer Rd. (Russell).

• Vehicle fire - Knox Rd. (Toomsuba).

Sept. 15

• Motor vehicle accident - Aycock (Long Creek).

• Structure fire - East Parkway (Lauderdale, Marion, Toomsuba.

• Brush fire - Air Control Station (Lost Gap).

• Emergency medical service - Pine Springs (Northeast).

• Structure - Skipper (Northeast, Marion, Russell).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

