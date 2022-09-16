Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept. 14
• Telephone harassment - Matthew C. Chaney, born in 1993, 1716 18th Ave., Meridian. Chaney is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Giving false information - Arcardius Hearn, born in 2002, 1622 43rd Ave., Meridian. Hearn is also charged with disorderly conduct.
Sept. 15
• Simple assault/threat - Dennis R. Palmer, born in 1966, 1803 12th Ave., Meridian. Palmer is also charged with simple assault. malicious mischief, disturbance of a business/two counts.
• Domestic violence - Yehudi G. Sims, born in 1988, 4105 25th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 15
• Stolen vehicles - 1300 block of 18th Ave., 5:11 p.m.
• Auto burglary - 2400 block of North Hills St., 12:35 p.m.
• Shootings - 500 block of 54th Ave., 6:22 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Sept. 15
• Probation violation/parole - Barry Burge, 60, 1716 18th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Christopher Zanthony Clark, 35, 4220 22nd St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Katie Busby Cole, 32, 1472 Long Creek Rd., Meridian. Cole is also charged with trespassing.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Reginald Bercell Dixon, 54, 1001 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Sabrina Michelle Ruffin, 31, 4100 9th St., Meridian.
Sept. 16
• DUI/first offense - Adrian Allen Anderson, 34, 7565 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Anderson is also charged with improper equipment, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Bench warrant - Madelyn Castillo - 25, 3705 CR 150, Quitman.
• DUI/first offense - Marshall Ray Emerson, 41, 4198 Bailey Acres Rd., Meridian. Emerson is also charged with disregard of traffic device, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Domestic violence - Hezekiah Moss, 24, 5227 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba.
• Contempt of court - Kimberly Rena Ransom, 35, 2541 Billy Harper Rd., Toomsuba.
• Probation violation/parole - Kimberly Susan Scott, 54, 1019 Grand Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 13
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 11/80.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39N.
Sept. 14
• Suspicious vehicle - College Dr.
• Improperly parked - Knox Rd.
• Theft - Cricket Rd.
• Accident no injuries - Will Garrett Rd.
Sept. 15
• Theft - Hwy. 19S.
• Disturbance - Greenhill Rd.
• Vandalism - Jeffrey Acres Rd.
• Theft - 5th St.
• Accident with injuries - Aycock Rd.
• Theft - Hwy. 495.
• Stolen vehicle - Hwy. 493.
• Safety check-point - Hwy. 493.
• Safety check-point - Hwy. 45N.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 14
• Cooking fire, confined to container - 1910 Hwy. 19.
• EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 7590 Lake Cove.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 107 71st; 201 56th.
• Passenger vehicle fire - 1415 24th; 3410 Highland.
• Not reported 2423 North Hills; 4216 Club Park.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Sept. 14
• Emergency medical rescue - Deer Rd. (Russell).
• Vehicle fire - Knox Rd. (Toomsuba).
Sept. 15
• Motor vehicle accident - Aycock (Long Creek).
• Structure fire - East Parkway (Lauderdale, Marion, Toomsuba.
• Brush fire - Air Control Station (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service - Pine Springs (Northeast).
• Structure - Skipper (Northeast, Marion, Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
