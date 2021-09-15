Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Simple assault/threat - Labresha N. Randle, born in 1998, 242 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D32, Meridian. Randle is also charged with simple assault, shoplifting, trespassing, malicious mischief.
• DUI - James E. Moore, born in 1964, 3202 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Zawone Townsend, born in 2002, 2204 20th Ave., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Khameron Leflore, born in 1983, 8699 King Rd., Bailey. Leflore is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Shoplifting - Monica Graham, born in 1981, 604 Hwy. 11/80 E, Meridian.
• Giving false information - Rodrick Rhoney, born in 1983, 503 41st Ave. Apt. B, Meridian. Rhoney is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - Sanmarcos Houston, born in 1992, 2069 Grand Ave., Meridian. Houston is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 2200 block of 20th Ave., 6:11 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of 36th St., 6:42 a.m.
• 2700 block of 23rd St., 1:12 a.m.
• 2700 block of Willow Bend Dr., 7:50 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 11:17 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2500 block of 39th St., 8:40 a.m.
• 2500 block of 39th St., 9:13 a.m.
• 2500 block of 39th St. 9:15 a.m.
• 1800 block of North Frontage Rd., 12:19 p.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of Hwy. 39N, 6:11 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Expired tag - Corey Joseph Friend, 33, 3538 Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian. Friend is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, failure to pay, contempt of court.
• Public drunk - Adrian Jamal Winn, 31, 311 Western Ave., York, Ala. Winn is also charged with disorderly conduct, business.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Ronchavell Ronae Atterberry, 40, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 111, Meridian. Atterberry is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm/two counts.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Eric Jermell Odoms, 25, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian. Odoms is also charged with driving under the influence of other substance, seat belt violation, disregard of traffic device/three counts, no liability insurance, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm/two counts.
• Violation of order or agreement - Thurman Elliot Rogers, 49, 8731 Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.
• Probation violation/parole - Preston Eugene Sims. 37, 1854 Carl Harper Rd., Meridian.
MDOC
• Probation violation/parole - Charlesefer Eugene Madison, 32, 5721 Cherokee Rd., Meridian.
• Bench Warrant - Shaun Michael Gibbs, 34, 8894 Stagecoach Lane, Lauderdale.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 5199 10th.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 1102 Front.
Not reported
• 3045 Grand.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.