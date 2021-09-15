Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Simple assault/threat - Labresha N. Randle, born in 1998, 242 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D32, Meridian. Randle is also charged with simple assault, shoplifting, trespassing, malicious mischief.

• DUI - James E. Moore, born in 1964, 3202 Highland Ave., Meridian.

• Disturbing the peace - Zawone Townsend, born in 2002, 2204 20th Ave., Meridian.

• Giving false information - Khameron Leflore, born in 1983, 8699 King Rd., Bailey. Leflore is also charged with resisting arrest.

• Shoplifting - Monica Graham, born in 1981, 604 Hwy. 11/80 E, Meridian.

• Giving false information - Rodrick Rhoney, born in 1983, 503 41st Ave. Apt. B, Meridian. Rhoney is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• DUI/other - Sanmarcos Houston, born in 1992, 2069 Grand Ave., Meridian. Houston is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Robbery

• 2200 block of 20th Ave., 6:11 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 1800 block of 36th St., 6:42 a.m.

• 2700 block of 23rd St., 1:12 a.m.

• 2700 block of Willow Bend Dr., 7:50 a.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 11:17 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 2500 block of 39th St., 8:40 a.m.

• 2500 block of 39th St., 9:13 a.m.

• 2500 block of 39th St. 9:15 a.m.

• 1800 block of North Frontage Rd., 12:19 p.m.

Shootings

• 2300 block of Hwy. 39N, 6:11 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Expired tag - Corey Joseph Friend, 33, 3538 Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian. Friend is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, failure to pay, contempt of court.

• Public drunk - Adrian Jamal Winn, 31, 311 Western Ave., York, Ala. Winn is also charged with disorderly conduct, business.

• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Ronchavell Ronae Atterberry, 40, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 111, Meridian. Atterberry is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm/two counts.

• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Eric Jermell Odoms, 25, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian. Odoms is also charged with driving under the influence of other substance, seat belt violation, disregard of traffic device/three counts, no liability insurance, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm/two counts.

• Violation of order or agreement - Thurman Elliot Rogers, 49, 8731 Johnny Bailey Rd., Bailey.

• Probation violation/parole - Preston Eugene Sims. 37, 1854 Carl Harper Rd., Meridian.

MDOC

• Probation violation/parole - Charlesefer Eugene Madison, 32, 5721 Cherokee Rd., Meridian.

• Bench Warrant - Shaun Michael Gibbs, 34, 8894 Stagecoach Lane, Lauderdale.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries

• 5199 10th.

Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire

• 1102 Front.

Not reported

• 3045 Grand.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 32 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video