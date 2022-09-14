Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sept. 12
• Trespassing - Johnny R. Bryant, born in 1962, 4122 South St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Rickitta R. Micheau, born in 1982, 5012 North Hills St., Meridian. Micheau is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Simple assault/threat - Jokeria Johnigan, born in 2002, 3711 19th Ct., Meridian. Johnigan is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Simple assault/threat - Lashetta M. Hopson, born in 1989, 1937 Goodhope Knox Rd., Toomsuba. Hopson is also charged with telephone harassment.
Incident Reports
Sept. 12
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Stolen vehicle - 900 block of Hwy. 19S, 12:26 p.m.
• Auto burglary - 200 block of Grand Ave., 8:26 a.m.
• Residential burglary - 2100 block of 7th Ave., 4:28 p.m.; 3700 block of Davis St., 4:45 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sept. 12
• Failure to pay - Kemond Eugene Carpenter, 22, 2910 St Andrews St., Meridian.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Jacob Brent Chancelor, 23, 5777 Hwy. 45, Quitman. Chancelor is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle, improper equipment, reckless driving, suspended driver’s license, expired tag, failure to pay.
• Child support/failure to pay - Jerome Johnson, 41, 1527 17th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Adam Chase Mathis, 34, 6597 CR 320, Enterprise.
• No driver’s license - Tycession Laquinton Scott, 22, 8214 Headstart Rd., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
Sept. 13
• DUI/other substance - Zybriarial Bretaria Hampton, 21, 200 North Hills St., Meridian. Hampton is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Violation of court order - Steven Lee Nance, 45, 162 Mt. Horeb Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Brandon R. Slaughter, 30, 1528 50th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Nathan Adam Smith, 49, 3694 Lakeshore Dr., Meridian. Smith is also charged with failure to have vehicle under control, suspended driver’s license(DUI).
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sept. 12
• Meet complainant, Lizelia Rd.
• Theft - Jeff Davis School Rd.
• Observation - St Luke St/Bragg Ave.
• Traffic stop - Centerhill Martin Rd/Shallow.
• Serve papers - 5th St.
• Traffic stop - Interstate 20/59 EB.
• Pick up wanted - 22nd Ave/6th St.
• Traffic stop - 8th St.
Sept. 13
• Theft - Constitution Ave.
• Disturbance - Valley Rd.
• Theft - Long Creek Rd.
• Missing person - York Rd.
• Traffic stop - 28th Ave/22nd St.
• Traffic stop - Hwy.11/80.
• Traffic stop - Hwy. 39N.
• Suspicious vehicle - College Dr.
• Improperly parked - Knox Rd.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/first offense - Anthony Dylan Bolton, 27, 369 Jeffrey Acres Rd., Meridian. Bolton is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate, expired tag.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sept. 12
• Alarm system activation-no fire-unintentional - 1500 Hwy. 19.
• Gas leak - 1204 26th; 2401 16th.
• Lock-in - 3400 27th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 1500 Hwy. 11; 3620 24th; 3718 19th; 910 39th; Hwy. 19.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1799 16th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - Not reported 18th.
• No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 2920 28th; not reported 20th.
Sept. 13
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 200 23rd.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1399 24th.
• Not reported - 2400 Hwy. 19; 3800 40th; 4737 Country Club; 934 48th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
Sept. 12
• Motor vehicle accident - Old Hwy. 19SE (Southeast).
• Fire alarm - Big Oak Dr. (Marion, Northeast).
Sept. 13
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy.11/80 (Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 25 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
