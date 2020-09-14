Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Larceny/trespassing - Shawntez Lanier, born in 1987, 4116 19th St., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Christian Bennett, born in 1985, 1422 18th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Marquez Gordon, born in 1987, 4403 Highland Park Dr., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Whitney J. McClelland, born in 2000, 753 E Fire Tower Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Sherrod Grace, born in 1997, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 2 B, Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - Lavicki S. Boyd, born in 1994, 289 Betts Radcliff Rd., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with petit larceny.
• Domestic violence - Xavier Harris, born in 1988, 1924 34th Ave., Meridian. Harris is also charged with simple assault on a minor.
• Malicious mischief - Keith McCoy, born in 1973, 3322 Valley St. Apt. D9, Meridian. McCoy is also charged with simple assault.
• DUI/refusal - George G. Mosley, born in 1973, 2134 Chisolm Cemetery Rd. Collinsville.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Charlene Farrington, born in 1981, 585 Linton Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Rochelle Johnson, born in 1985, 6656 Corsan Ave. Apt. D, Seattle, Wash.
• DUI - Tywener C. Billups, born in 1983, 1723 16th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Al Sartain, born in 1976, 5620 1st St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tytiana Kelley, born in 1999, 4100 9th St. Apt. 1201, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jania K. Clemons, born in 2000, 1700 Pendleton Square Apt. D30, Philadelphia, Miss.
• Shoplifting - Ziryun L. Anderson, born in 2000, 3521 31st St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Eddie F. Donald, born in 1964, 11096 Gilbert Joiner Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Mardreekus Horn, born in 1994, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Jayohnnie L. Slaughter, born in 1994, 16331 Rd. 210, Union.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 3400 block of Hwy. 45N, 4:52 p.m.
• 300 block of Hwy. 11/80, 12:19 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2500 block of 8th St., 10:07 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2900 block of South Frontage Rd., 8:40 a.m.
• 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 12:39 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 300 block of 24th Ave. S, 11:29 a.m.
• 200 block of 59th Ave., 11:32 a.m.
• 3700 block Davis St., 3:45 p.m.
• 3300 block of 55th Place, 8:22 p.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of 45th Ave., 8:22 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Philip Booth II, 38, 13017 Dusty Rivers Rd., Dunkinville, Ala. Booth II is also charged with careless driving.
• DUI/first offense - Eris Marquir Brown, 28, 4302 36th St., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Robert T. Champion, 21, 9690 Fred Clayton Rd., Lauderdale. Champion is also charged with improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Henry Roy Cook, 71, 5441 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Nicholas Giles, 26, 239 Sunflower Rd., Scooba. Giles is also charged with possession of controlled substance with intent.
• Careless driving - David Alan Gordon, 43, 2185 Knox Rd., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Public drunk - James Charles Harbin, 57, 5959 Luther Ray Cobb Rd., Meridian. Harbin is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• DUI/second offense - Devonte Akva Jackson, 23, 3214 63rd Place, Meridian. Jackson is also charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Randy Navaro Johnson Jr., 44, 5295 Zero Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/third offense - Carl Jordan, 40, 2418 3rd Ave., Meridian. Jordan is also charged with felon in possession of firearm, improper turn, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, suspended driver’s license.
• DUI/first offense - Jeremiah Dean Kirk, 28, 3381 Bolen Creek Rd., Meridian. Kirk is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Lakeliver J. Leggett, 23, 2113 18th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family offensive conduct - Jordeanna Sh’Ane Lewis, 35, 11271 Hill Thompson Rd., Collinsville.
• Sale of methamphetamine/two counts - Amanda Sims Little, 45, 471 Decatur St., Marion. Little is also charged with possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm.
• DUI/second offense - James Kenneth Measell Jr., 55, 1745 45th Ave., Meridian. Measell Jr. is also charged with no license tag, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• DUI/second offense - Walter James Reed, 53, 5275 Water Valley Rd., Meridian. Reed is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, seat belt violation, expired tag, suspended driver’s license, child endangerment.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Daniel Paul Ricks, 39, 6061 Wesley Chapel Rd., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Joshua Dewayne Utley, 33, 2977 Rob Sims Rd., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Jeffery Miller Walker, 49, 10271 Morgan Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - James Arthur Williams, 50, 1724 33rd Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Anthony Wilson, 35, East Ms Correctional Facility, Meridian.
• Disturbance in public place - Dalton Cain York, 25, 2802 Monterey Ave., Pascagoula. York is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, public drunk, public profanity.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Collinsville Rd.
Roadblock
• State Blvd. Ext.
• Hwy. 39 Bypass-B St.
• Hwy. 39 Bypass-Front St. Ext.
Stop suspicious
• 8th St.-48th Ave.
• Shiloh Vimville Rd.-Bunk Newell Rd.
• 18th St.
• N Frontage Rd.-1st Ave. E.
• Rob Sims Rd.-R Irby Rd.
• 19th St.-20th Ave.
• Interstate 20WB-49th Ave.
• Interstate 20 near Exit 154A.
• Interstate 20EB at MM150.
Burglary
• Valley Rd.
Intoxicated driver
• Hwy. 145-TM Jones Rd.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 80W.
Shooting
• Hwy.11/80, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Sept. 11
• False alarm, Front Sr.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 Bypass.
• Vehicle accident, Van Zyverden Rd.
• Vehicle accident, 44th Ave.
• Lock-out, 2nd St. South.
Sept. 12
• Building fire, 35th Ave.
• False alarm, 15th Place.
• EMS call, Elmwood Dr.
• Medical assist, 29th St.
• Medical assist, 38th Ave.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Outside fire, 5th St.
• Excessive heat/scorch/no ignition, Old 8th St. Rd.
Sept. 13
• False alarm, Poplar Springs Dr.
• False alarm, 5th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1st Ave. East.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Sept. 11
• Brushfire, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Fire alarm, Sharp Rd. (Collinsville).
Sept. 12
• Vehicle fire, Dale Dr. (Marion).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Assist, Clark Co. (Causeyville).
Sept. 13
• Wreck, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Wreck, Hwy. 11S (Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
