Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Embezzlement - Shanice Poke, born in 1993, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 14C, Meridian. Polk is also charged with petit larceny.
• Disorderly conduct - Alexis K. Hanible, born in 1997, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. K3, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Brian L. Robinson, born in 1991, 510 53rd Ave., Meridian. Robinson is also charged with trespassing, petit larceny.
• DUI - Clinton Thomas Jr., born in 1987, 45 Whitehead Rd. Lisman, Ala.
• Malicious mischief - Jadakiss L. Hare, born in 2001, 1419 17th St., Meridian. Hare is also charged with destroying city property.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of Hillcrest Dr., 5:47 a.m.
Shootings
• 200 block of 6th Ave.S, 8 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Sexual battery - Terence Desmond Brown, 32, Hwy. 19N, Collinsville. Brown is also charged with burglary-dwelling house, home invasion.
• DUI/other substance - Alvin Dante Cooper, 24, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Cooper is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than 30 grams.
• DUI/first offense - Elizabeth Ann Davis, 23, 3126 Old Rock Rd., Porterville.
• Shoplifting - Erika Dearman, 24, 7850 David Newell Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Demetric Raquael Donald, 33, 4224 37th Ave., Meridian. Donald is also charged with careless driving.
• Contempt/child support - Melvin Santino Graham, 36, 3018 26th St., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Nathan Junior Nix Jr., 33, 8534 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Nix Jr. is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Trespassing - Carol Davis Rolison, 51, 5250 Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Robert Joseph Sexton, 60, 6503 Tom Powell Rd., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Christopher Lee Walters, 46, 4087 34th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Disturbance
• Lizelia Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• Johnson Ln., Meridian.
Accident no injuries
• Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian.
• Russell Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
Burglary already occupied
• Johnson Ln., Meridian.
Observation
• Hughes Rd., Bailey.
Safety check-point
• 27th Ave.-5th St.
Shooting
• Lake St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
Dumpster or other outside trash-receptacle fire
• 600 B St.
• 1700 Frontage.
Lock-out
• 2701 41st.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 1299 24th.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 1700 Frontage.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 34 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.