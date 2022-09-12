Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Simple assault/threat - Roshonda M. Ashford, born in 1982, 1921 MLK Jr. Dr., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Donald R. Leverett Jr., born in 1982, 1701 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Aurrelio Williamson, born in 1976, 1239 Trick Hambridge Rd., Brandon.
• Public drunk - Nathan Alexander Jr., born in 1980, 2611 Edgewood Dr., Meridian.
• DUI - Jose Zurita Vazquez, born in 2001, 10221 McCraw Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jimmie B. Snowden, born in 1994, 111 Ford Ave., Newton.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of Russell Dr., 12:20 p.m.
• 100 block of Russell Dr., 12:23 p.m.
• 4600 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 2:19 p.m.
Church burglary
• 1200 block of 48th Ave., 10:55 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 4100 block of 40th St., 1:24 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4500 block of Arthur St., 1:05 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to pay - Alvin Lamar Davis, 24, 10415 Rabbit Rd. Lot 61, Lauderdale.
• Probation violation/parole - Montrell T. Dunnigan, 32, 221 O’Neal Rd., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Bobby Lewis Havard, 40, 966 Lake St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Antonio R. Hayes, 29, 2616 26th Ave., Meridian. Hayes is also charged with littering, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Arthur Ellis Jones, 19, homeless.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Glyn Ellis Jones, 54, 4987 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Christopher Lee Nobles, 31, 9892 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Nobles is also charged with suspended driver’s license.
• Trespassing - William Kyle Oglesby, 33, 1026 CR 149, Quitman.
• DUI/first offense - Devon Arandus Pruitt, 29, 1314 W 72nd St., Chicago, Illinois. Pruitt is also charged with no liability insurance, disregard of traffic device.
• Probation violation/parole - Gregory Lashun Pruitt, 41, 13785 Ginger Lane, Gulfport.
• Probation violation/parole - Brittney Sha Thrash, 38, 2527 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Levi Anthony Woodard, 22, 4703 Marion Dr., Marion.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Traffic stop
• S Frontage Rd.
• Hwy. 19N.
• 17th St.
Meet complainant
• 5th St.
• Lizelia Rd.
Suspicious person
• Wildcat Rd-Newton County.
Shoplifting
• Mitchum Bottom Rd.
Shooting
• Valley Rd.
Rape/attempted
• W Lauderdale Rd.
Safety check point
• Hwy. 493.
• Hwy. 493-Windsor Rd.
Observation
• Lizelia Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Not reported - 1555 Tommy Webb; 1700 34th; 3009 56th; 6907 Old 8th St.; 3312 52nd; 3817 37th; 5211 Lake; 2821 North Hills; 715 Bonita.
• Alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional - 2400 16th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew - 916 65th; 109 Frontage; 2012 39th.
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 1050 Hwy. 19S; 2099 North Hills.
• Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional - 2123 7th.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire assist - Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale, Long Creek, South). • Motor vehicle accident - Hwy. 19N (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
