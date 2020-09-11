Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Resisting arrest - Shadona Horne, born in 1990, 6002 Belle Vista Ave., Baltimore, Maryland.
• DUI/other - Dylan Allen, born in 1994, 7250 Bogue Flower Rd., Chunky.
• Trespassing - Larry Benn, born in 1949, 3314 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tina D. Gavin, born in 1966, 1318 Providence Rd., Chunky.
• DUI - Moven Lewis, born in 1956, 603 Obie Clark Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jeffery Sims, born in 1979, 507 CR 514, Meridian. Sims is also charged with indecent exposure.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:40 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of firearm/with possession of controlled substance - Chentashiana Jarmal Anderson, 26, 3013 9th St., Meridian.
• Failure to yield to blue light/siren - Rakendrick Roshun Hull, 32, 576 Hook Hopson Rd., Porterville.
• DUI/first offense - Joshual Quatez Jenkins, 30, 1920 MLK Dr., Meridian. Jenkins is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance.
• Public drunk - Khameron Miayel LeFlore, 36, 8699 King Rd., Meridian.
• Sale of controlled substance - Hannah Michelle Shirley-Wilkins, 23, 6741 Valley Rd., Meridian. Shirley-Wilkins is also charged with probation violation/parole, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm.
• Domestic violence - Zachary Dale Talley, 26, 10254 Lynn Lane, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jessica Nichole Tidwell, 28, 417 55th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19N near 20th St.
• 8th St. at 42nd Ave.
Theft
• Rob Sims Rd.
• Causeyville Rd.
• Collinsville Rd.
• Pauldin Rd., Enterprise
Road-block
• N Lakeland Dr.-Old Hwy. 80W.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 38th Ave.
• No incident found, 24th St.
• No incident found, South Frontage Rd.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.