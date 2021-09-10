Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Willful trespassing - Jerry Griffin, born in 1957, 4009 5th St., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with shoplifting.
• DUI/other - Joshua M. Hearn, born in 1988, 2625 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Hearn is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Disorderly conduct - Lamajor Taylor, born in 1990, 918 Rubush Ave., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with public drunk.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Joshua Monroe Hearn, 33, 5763 Rainbow Parkway, Toomsuba.
• Murder - Robert Demond Moore, 38, 4513 11th St., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial - Letitia Roberts, 37, 2012 18th St., Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property/two counts - Jeremy Scott Spann, 32, 546 Ponta Hills Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of Braxton Ave., 4:22p.m.
• 5000 block of Poplar Springs Dr., 6:31 p.m.
• 400 block of Lake Dr., 6:33 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Terrance Antonio Cook, 40, 180 Sunshine Rd., Daleville.
• Kidnapping - William Sammy Creel, 53, 9484 Pine Springs Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Laderrick Anterrio Grace, 19, 8369 Willie Chandler Rd., Toomsuba. Grace is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Burglary
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.