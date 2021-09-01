Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Giving false information - Jadaisha S. Tubbs, born in 1995, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/three counts - Jacaqri Bohannon, born in 1994, 43326 Leroy Naylor Rd., Lauderdale.
• Disorderly conduct - Joseph C. Carlisle, born in 1989, 19551 Baldwin Breach Express Lot 1, Summerdale, Ala.
• Disorderly conduct - Brittany Murphy, born in 1990, 4026 34th St., Meridian. Murphy is also charged with public profanity.
• Petit larceny - Jeremy S. Spann, born in 1989, 546 W Ponta Hills Rd., Meridian. Spann is also charged with trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Samuel Gilleylen, born in 1991, 2305 D St. Apt. B3, Meridian.
• Giving false information - Christopher S. Heidelberg, born in 1998, 1625 Sandflat Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Bonnie J. McCoy, born in 1978, 2133 19th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Tanesha Pope, born in 1990, 2652 St Luke St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of 18th Ave. S 9:33 a.m.
• 800 block of 18th Ave. S, 8:58 a.m.
• 400 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:43 a.m.
• 400 block of Hwy. 11/80, 12:15 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of Deer Run, 11:52 p.m.
• 300 block of 60th Ave., 11:31 a.m.
• 1900 block of 20th Ave., 2:43 p.m.
• 200 block of 23rd St., 5:11 p.m.
• 1500 block of 45th Ave., 8:16 p.m.
• 2200 block of South Frontage Rd., 5:30 a.m.
• 2800 block Poplar Springs Dr., 9:41 a.m.
• 4500 block of 9th Ave., 11:36 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of 56th Ave., 2:09 p.m.
• 6100 block of Mohawk Rd., 6:46 a.m.
• 1400 block of 61st Ct., 7:23 a.m.
• 1900 block of 61st Ct., 4:50 p.m.
• 3900 block of 25th Ave., 7:51 a.m.
• 2900 block of St Luke St., 10:19 p.m.
• 2500 block of Willow Bend Dr., 12:27 p.m.
• 4500 block of Hwy. 39N, 4:38 p.m.
Robbery
• 2400 block of Hwy. 19N, 6:33 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 600 block of 21st St., 10:18 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Terry Antonio Cook, 40, 9584 Myers Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/first offense - Antdrea Tiera Stewart - 19, 4152 Burt Jordan Rd., McCall Creek, Miss. Stewart is also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Disturbance of family - Deion Betts, 25, 2819 16th St., Meridian. Betts is also charged with receiving stolen property/felony, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officers.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Daniel Lee Cummings, 44, 5040 Birch St., Meridian. Cummings is also charged with expired tag, improper equipment, no license tag, no liability insurance.
• Court order/mandatory days - Donald Lee Flowers, 47, 2414 25th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Kevin Andre Gardner, 44, 1199 Cedar St., Gibsland, La. Gardner is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Aggravated assault - Jarvis Jermaine Hampton Jr., 25, 2606 Edgewood Dr., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Timothy Ray Johnson, 50, 712 16th St., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Sandra Latrice Lemon, 40, 803 29th Ave. Apt. 722, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent/two counts - Cynthia Katelyn Queen, 21, 353 Jeffery Acres Rd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting $500 or more/two counts - Lamajor Undreaous Taylor, 31, 918 Rubush Ave., Meridian.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Robert Jermaine Warren, 36, 2713 Edgewood Dr., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm/two counts - Daquarrius Lamarcus Williams, 22, 1415 51st Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Joshua R. Young, 40, 11985 Newton Martin Rd., Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Wednesday.
Safety checkpoint
• Poplar Springs Dr.
• North Hills St.
Assault
• Hwy. 19N SB, Collinsville.
Shooting
• Butts Rd.
Disturbance
• Marion Russell Rd., Marion.
Accident no injuries
• Zero Rd.
Burglary in progress
• Fred Clayton Rd., Lauderdale.
Drug activity
• Buntin Gunn Rd/Poplar Springs Dr.
• R Irby Rd/Vimville Causeyville Rd.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
Alarm system sounded due to malfunction
• 534 Bonita Lakes.
Assist police or other governmental agency
• 7405 Hwy. 80.
Cooking fire, confined to container
• 815 33rd.
Dispatched and canceled en route
• 110 Hwy. 11/80
• 2700 Davis.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries
• 2199 Hwy. 39.
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
• 2301 Hwy. 39.
• 256 Briarwood.
• 1020 Hwy. 39.
Power line down
• 200 23rd.
Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
• 1019 Grand.
Not reported
• 5000 Hwy. 39.
• 7559 Old 8th St.
• 534 Bonita Lakes.
• 505 Timber Ridge.
Alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional
• 534 Bonita Lakes.
• 1399 Roebuck.
Brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire
• 153 Interstate 20/59 EB.
Medical assist, assist EMS crew
• 532 64th.
Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
• 200 43rd.
• 2507 12th.
• 1105 Frontage.
Passenger vehicle fire
• 2705 45th.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
