Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Shoplifting - Jarett C. Baggett, born in 1990, 49 Grady Leach Rd., Lawrence. Baggett is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Simple assault/two counts - Katrina M. Harris, born in 1985, 4921 30th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Auto burglary
• 700 block of Bonita Lake Dr. at 8:04 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2900 block of 25th St. at 11:33 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Rape/Statutory - Marvin Omar Doblado, 36, 65 CR 100, Montevallo, Ala.
• Probation violation/parole - Ronald Franklin Brown, 62, 122 58th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Samuel Chase Keely, 37, 5960 Oak St., Meridian. Keely is also charged for trespassing.
• Abusive calls/emergency phone - Teresa Elaine Short, 59, 10318 Cow Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Matthew B. Wright.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Disturbance
• Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Cow Creek Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 145, Meridian.
Armed robbery
• Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• False alarm, South Frontage Rd.
• Medical assist, Apache Ridge Rd.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• False call, A St.
• False alarm, South Frontage Rd.
• EMS call, Old Country Club Place.
• False call, South Frontage Rd.
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
• False call, South Frontage Rd.
• EMS call, Poplar Springs Dr.
• False alarm, 1st Ave. East.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 45 (Lauderdale).
• EMS, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
• Fire alarm, Espey-Hedgepeth Rd. (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
