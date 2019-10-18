Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Possession of methamphetamine - Demetric Young, 32, 1619 13th Ave., Meridian. Young is also charged with sale of methamphetamine, probation violation/parole, contempt of court, possession of paraphernalia.
• Malicious mischief/two counts - Jimmy Mason, born in 1965, 251 56th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Jemil Carlisle, born in 1982, 3015 Mt. Barton Rd. Apt. D17, Meridian. Carlisle is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Demetric Young, born in 1987, 1619 13th Ave., Meridian. young is also charged with petit larceny.
• Simple assault/threat - Mark Brooks, born in 1974, 241 Summerland Dr., Bay Springs.
• Shoplifting - Greg Parker, born in 1978, 3936A Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Clifton Burnham, born in 1962, 5520 North Hills St., Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Dominique Bush, born in 1988, 1621 5th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 19N at 1:16 a.m.
• 1900 block of Hwy. 19N at 1:26 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 156 exit off Interstate 20/59 at 12:46 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2300 block of North Frontage Rd. at 3:24 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2900 block of 22nd St. at 11:55 a.m.
Shootings
• 3800 block of 42nd St. at 1:45 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Uttering forgery - Dominique Rashad Bush, 31, 921 27th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Travis Contz Campbell, 31, 1708 16th Ave., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Mario Decarlos Cole, 33, 3117 Savell Drive, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Arico Jydarius Johnson, 28, 720 26th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Angel Jovetta Parker, 28, 1923 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute - Nicola Deron Webster, 25, 287 Greenhill Rd., Toomsuba. Webster is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Hydrocodone, possession of controlled substance.
• Stalking - Kevin Earl Wright, 41, 7719 Warren Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Stop suspicious
• Greenhill Rd/Greenhill LP, Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Steam/vapor, Bonita Lakes Circle.
• No incident found, Hooper St.
• Outside fire, North Frontage Rd.
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
• Standby assignment, Hwy. 11S.
• Medical assist, 41st Ave.
• No incident found, Chandler St.
• Hazmat investigation, 46th Ave.
• No incident found, 29th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Brush fire, Sandflat Rd. (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).
• Structure fire, 2362 Long Creek Rd. (Southeast, Long Creek).
• Assist, George Butler Rd. (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
